GUJCET 2020: Gujarat board releases admit card for entrance test; download at gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2020 will be conducted on 24 August. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 22 August but has been postponed in light of the Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari festivals

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 admit card today on its website gujcet.gsebht.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, the board in a notification announced that the admit card, or hall ticket, for the entrance test will be available from 6 pm onward. To download the admit card, the candidates will have to log in to the website using their registered mobile number/ email address and application number/date of birth.

A report by The Times of India said the GSEB in its notification has stated that the GUJCET admit cards which had been issued on 16 March will no longer stand valid.

Candidates will, therefore, have to download the fresh admit cards that will be released today.

GUJCET is an annual state level entrance examination conducted by Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC).

The admit card will have details of the exam date, time, address of the test centre and other important information. Along with the hall ticket, candidates will have to take their photo identity proofs on the day of the examination.

GUJCET 2020 will be conducted on 24 August. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 22 August but has been postponed in light of the Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari festivals.

Over 1.25 lakh applicants have registered for the GUJCET 2020 of which more than 49,000 have applied for medical stream and over 75,000 have registered for non-medical stream.

The entrance examination is conducted for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat. It tests candidates’ knowledge of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for engineering courses and Physics, Chemistry and Biology for pharmacy courses.

To attempt Physics and Chemistry, candidates will be getting 120 minutes and to answer Mathematics or Biology section, one hour is allotted.

There are 40 questions from each subject and each question carry one mark. GUJCET takes place in three mediums — Hindi, English and Gujarati.

Steps to download GUJCET Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Go to website- gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Key in your registered mobile number or email ID and date of birth or application number and other login credentials

Step 3: Press on 'Search Hall Ticket' button

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.