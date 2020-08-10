GUJCET 2020: Gujarat board to release entrance exam admit card by 14 August; check gujcet.gseb.org

GUJCET 2020: More than 1.25 lakh candidates have registered for the GUJCET 2020 exam of which over 49,000 have applied for medical stream and more than 75,000 have registered for non-medical stream.

GUJCET 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the Gujarat common entrance test (GUJCET) 2020 admit card on its website — gujcet.gseb.org — by 14 August.

The exam will be conducted on 24 August. It was initially scheduled to be held on 22 August but has been postponed in light of the Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari festivals.

A report by Times Now said that the board had earlier said that the admit card will be made available 10 days before the date of the exam.

Applicants will be able to download the hall ticket by entering their registered mobile number or email address and date of birth of application number.

Careers 360 said that the GUJCET admit card will have the details of the exam date, time, address of the test centre and other important details.

Candidates appearing for the exam will have to carry their hall ticket along with valid photo identity proof at the examination venue.

The entrance examination is conducted for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat. The exam tests candidates’ knowledge of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for engineering courses and Physics, Chemistry and Biology for pharmacy courses.

To attempt Physics and Chemistry, candidates will get 120 minutes and to complete Mathematics or Biology section, they will be allotted one hour.

There are 40 questions from each subject and each question carries one mark. GUJCET takes place in three mediums — Hindi, English and Gujarati. Those who have passed Class 12 are eligible for GUJCET 2020.

How to download GUJCET Admit Card 2020 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website- gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number or email ID and date of birth or application number and other login credentials

Step 3: Press on 'Search Hall Ticket' button

Step 4: The admit card will appear on your screen. Download and take a printout.