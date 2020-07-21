Gujarat Board postpones GUJCET 2020 exam to 24 August; students can download hall ticket on gsebeservice.com

Out of the total number of applicants, more than 49,000 have applied for medical stream and over 75,000 have registered for non-medical stream.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has deferred GUJCET 2020 by two days. The exam was earlier scheduled for 22 August, but now it will be conducted on 24 August, reports said.

The decision has been taken in light of the Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari festivals, The Indian Express reported.

The report also said that more than 1.25 lakh candidates have registered for the GUJCET 2020 exam. Out of the total number of applicants, more than 49,000 have applied for medical stream and over 75,000 have registered for non-medical stream.

According to Times Now, the GUJCET 2020 exam has been postponed for the third time. Before 22 August, the exam was slated to be held on 30 July. Earlier, GUJCET had been deferred because of the coronavirus pandemic.

GUJCET 2020 admit card will be released 10 days before the exam. Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website of GSEB at gsebeservice.com.

GUJCET is held for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses. The paper tests the knowledge of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for engineering courses and Physics, Chemistry and Biology for pharmacy courses.

To attempt Physics and Chemistry, candidates will get 120 minutes and to complete Mathematics or Biology section, they will be allotted one hour.

The exam contains 40 questions from each subject and each question carries one mark each. GUJCET takes place in three mediums, Hindi, English and Gujarati. Those who have passed Class 12 are eligible for GUJCET 2020.