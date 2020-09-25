GUJCET 2020 final merit list released at jacpcldce.ac.in, first round of choice filling begins today

GUJCET is conducted for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat. It tests the students' knowledge of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics for engineering courses and Physics, Chemistry and Biology for pharmacy courses

The final merit list of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 has been released by the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC) on its official website - jacpcldce.ac.in. The list published is both institute-wise and course-wise.

Those who appeared for the entrance exam on 24 August can check their merit list and eligibility on the website by entering their application number.

A report by Careers 360 said that along with the merit list, ACPC has also released the GUJCET 2020 mock round seat allotment.

The first round of GUJCET 2020 choice filling has also begun on Friday. To register, one will have to login to the candidate portal and complete the choice filling process. The result of the first round of GUJCET 2020 seat allotment will be announced on 3 October.

The rank list contains the names of the institutes and the ranks required for admission into them. The list differs for general and reserved categories candidates, NDTV reported.

After checking the ranks, candidates will be required to fill the choice and confirm their preferences.

How to check GUJCET 2020 final merit list

Step 1: Go to ACPC, Gujarat website - jacpcldce.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that that mentions institute-wise and course-wise merit list

Step 3: Key in your application number, select course and enter captcha as shown on the page

Step 4: Press the Go Get it button

Step 5: The final GUJCET 2020 merit list will show up on your screen

Here's the direct link to check the merit list: http://www.jacpcldce.ac.in/Search/BE_query_18.asp

More than 1.25 lakh candidates registered for the GUJCET 2020 of which over 49,000 applied for medical stream and more than 75,000 registered for non-medical stream.