Gujarat teen confesses to sextorting 22 Mumbai women

The 19-year-old youth used to make videos and extorting money from the victims to delete them. He used to threaten the victims of making the clips viral if they do not him the desired amount

Mumbai: A 19-year-old youth, who was arrested by the Mumbai police from Gujarat on Thursday, has confessed to making obscene videos of over 22 women in Mumbai and blackmailing them.

DCP Sanjay Patil today said that the youth has confessed to his crime. "He used to take the victims' social media pictures, and add some obscene clips to that. He would then reach out to them and ask them to cough up money to have the content taken down," the senior cop said.

Last week, the Gujarat police arrested 24-year-old man from Dehgam in Gandhinagar for allegedly creating mobile phone application, websites and WhatApp groups to upload and circulate child pornography.

Police said that the accused was a part of an international child pornography network.

Over 1,600 child pornographic contents, two mobile phone applications and a blog with 224 videos were found by the police after analysing the accused, Kishan Parmar's, mobile phone and interrogating him.

With inputs from agencies

