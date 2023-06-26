Gujarat street vendor ditches potato for 'banana pani puri'; Twitter reacts to bizarre combo

Pani puri, more commonly known as gol gappa, is one of the most popular street dishes in India. And why not? The rich flavour and exotic taste of the infused spices and ingredients fix every woe. Now, a replacement for the zesty dish, which used to be paired with potatoes, has been introduced. Mohammed Futurewala, a Twitter user, shared a video showing a street vendor serving ‘banana pani puri’ to customers. The Gujarat-based street vendor uses bananas instead of boiled potatoes for filling.

Offbeat combination

As part of a recent food experiment that’s now viral online, a street vendor prepares for the day’s business. He uses his hands to peel bananas into a bowl. On top of it, he adds the usual chickpeas, spices and coriander leaves to the mix. He then serves the pani puri to his customers.

A video shared by Twitter user Mohammed Futurewala showcases a street vendor’s stall named ‘Aravind Pani puri’ serving his customers the bizarre combo of ‘banana pani puri.’ He uses bananas instead of boiled potatoes. The video caption read, “Hurting the food sentiments of Pani Puri lovers on the TL. Presenting Banana Chana Pani Puri.” Since being shared a few days ago, the video has attracted over 45,000 views. It also generated several comments.

Check out the post below:

Hurting the food sentiments of Pani Puri lover’s on the TL Presenting Banana Chana Pani Puri🙈 pic.twitter.com/961X9wnuLz — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) June 22, 2023

According to a comment on the video, a user stated, “I hate bananas! And you ruined my best street food by sharing this.!!!”

A user jokingly asked, “Where is this atrocity happening?”

Where is this atrocity happening? — Dr. Kanchana Ayyar (@Kanchana_PhD) June 23, 2023

To which Futurewala replied, “Gujarat.”

Gujarat — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) June 23, 2023

“No!” a user said straightforwardly.

It’s not the first time people have experimented with pani puri. Earlier, a video showing a street vendor preparing ‘mango pani puris’ went viral. The video showed a man stuffing the puris with chickpeas and mango pulp.

Bombay Foodie Tales, an Instagram page, showed a man trying a plate of summer special pani puri. “Trying The Weirdest Combination: Mango Pani Puri Shot,” said the caption.

Check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BombayFoodieTales | Mumbai (@bombayfoodie_tales)

“Heart attack shot,” a user referred to the preparation as.

Pani puri lovers and mango lovers alike were disgusted by the bizarre food combination.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.