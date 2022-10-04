Gujarat: Stones pelted during Navratri event in Kheda district, six injured

New Delhi: At least six people were injured after miscreants pelted stones at a garba function during Navratri celebration in Undhela village of Gujarat’s Kheda district on Monday night.

“During Navratri celebrations in Undhela village last night, a group led by two people named Arif and Zahir started creating a disturbance. Later they pelted stones in which six people got injured,” said Rajesh Gadhiya, DSP Kheda

Gujarat | Stones pelted during Navratri celebrations in Kheda;6 people got injured During Navratri celebrations in Undhela village last night, a group led by two people named Arif & Zahir started creating a disturbance. Later they pelted stones in which 6 got injured: DSP Kheda pic.twitter.com/EF05bPDKIc — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2022

Gadhiya said all the accused are being identified and strict action will be taken.

“Police have been deployed in the village and necessary arrangements have been made,” added Gadhiya.

The head of the village had organised a garba event in the village, the venue of which was close to a mosque. As the people were celebrating, a group belonging to the other community reached the spot and asked them to stop, an India Today report quoted the police officials as saying.

The group then resorted to stone pelting in which six people got injured, the report added.

The police have detained six people in the case.

With inputs from agencies

