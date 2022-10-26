Gujarat: Several injured as 2 groups clash in Vadodara over Diwali firecrackers, 19 detained

Vadodara: Even as the whole country celebrated the holy festival of Diwali, Vadodara in Gujarat was rocked by violence. There was a fierce fight between two groups at the communally sensitive Panigate area here and stone pelting also took place.

A police party, that had reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident was also attacked with petrol bombs. The police later took 19 people into custody.

According to reports, there was an argument between two groups regarding bursting of firecrackers and the matter escalated when both sides started pelting stones and petrol bombs at each other. The rioters also set fire to some vehicles parked on the road. Meanwhile, a group switched off the street lights so that they could not be identified in the CCTV cameras.

A large number of police personnel reached the spot. Although the police team was also attacked, they managed to bring the situation under control.

DCP Yashpal Jaganya said that an incident of stone pelting took place near Muslim Medical Center on Monday night.

“Stones were pelted at each other in a clash between two communities on the late night of Monday in Vadodara’s Panigate area. Many vehicles were set on fire and shops were also vandalized,” the DCP was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“The police immediately reached the spot and took action. The situation is completely under control. The investigation into the incident is going on on the basis of CCTV and eyewitness statements,” he said.

