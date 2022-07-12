Gujarat: Rain fury in Rajkot kills one, cancels 10 trains; NDRF, SDRF platoons deployed in strategic places

The weather department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat for the next five days

Ahmedabad: One person has died in Gujarat's Rajkot due to heavy rains on Monday night, Arun Mahesh Babu MS, Collector and DM said. Schools and colleges are shut in Rajkot today and two NDRF teams have been deployed in the city.

"Following last night's rain, schools and colleges in Rajkot are closed today. We have around 500 backup ambulances and over 400 tractors and dumpers. All dams being monitored. Two NDRF teams deployed in Rajkot. One confirmed death so far," Arun Mahesh Babu said.

Meanwhile, four doors of Rajkot’s Aji-2 Dam were opened to prevent flood-like situation in the city. People who are residing in the low lying areas are being evacuated and moved to safer places.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Heavy rain causes a flood-like situation in Rajkot. Residents living in the lower reaches have been asked to remain alert. pic.twitter.com/TBg5SFG3Jm — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2022

Seven die in Gujarat in last 24 hours

Very heavy rain in most parts of Gujarat has resulted in flood-like situation in the state. At least seven people were killed as heavy showers pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts. More than 9,000 people have been relocated and 468 have been rescued.

"Seven persons died in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to rain-related incidents like lightning, drowning, wall collapse among others in Gujarat to 63 since 1 June," state Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi said.

Gujarat rains cancel trains

According to the Western Railway, at least 10 trains were cancelled - eight fully, on Tuesday. Trains in the Vadodara division were affected after tracks between Dabhoi and Ekta Nagar stations were washed out, the statement added.

IMD predicts more heavy rains in Gujarat

There is no respite for the people of Gujarat as the Met department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat during the next five days.

He informed that 18 platoons each of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at strategic locations for rescue and relief operations as and when required.

PM Modi assures Gujarat of all possible help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured Gujarat of all possible help from the Central government. The Prime Minister also called up Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel to enquire about the situation.

Heavy rains have thrown life out of gear in Gujarat. The roads are submerged in water disrupting traffic movement.

With inputs from agencies

