Gujarat: PM Modi to declare Modhera as India’s first solar-powered village on 9 October

Gandhinagar: Modhera, which is famous for the Sun Temple, will be declared as India’s first solar powered village by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (9 October).

Talking about the solar power project at Modhera, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, “I am happy that Gujarat has once again taken the lead in fulfilling Prime Minister’s vision of generating clean energy. We are committed to fulfil his resolve of producing 50 per cent of India’s energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030.”

The Central government along with the state government had initiated the ‘Solarisation of Modhera Sun Temple and Town’ to provide 24×7 solar energy to Modhera through solar power project integrated with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Sujjanpura in Mehsana, which is approximately six kms away from the Sun Temple, Modhera, read a statement.

The Gujarat government had allotted 12 hectares of land for development of this project and an amount of Rs 80.66 crore was spent on a 50:50 basis by Centre and state government in two phases, i.e Rs 69 crore in Phase-I and Rs 11.66 crore in Phase II.

More than 1,300 1 kW rooftop solar systems have been installed on houses which generate electricity. The day time power is supplied through the solar panels. In the evening, the BESS provides power supply to the houses.

Solarisation of Sun Temple

The heritage lightings and 3-D projection at Sun Temple will operate on solar energy. The 3-D projection will educate visitors with the history of Modhera. This projection will operate for 15-18 minutes during evening. Heritage lightings have been installed on the temple premises. Now, people can visit the temple from 6 pm to 10 pm to witness the lightings. The 3-D projection will operate from 7:00 to 7:30 pm every evening.

Zero power tariffs for people at Modhera

“Use of solar power has increased prosperity amongst citizens. Power bills were above Rs 1000 and have almost reduced to zero today. Solar panels have been installed at all feasible houses, free of cost. In case of excess power, we earn extra income too,” said Jatanben D.Thakor, Sarpanch, Modhera.

