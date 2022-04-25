Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani re-arrested right after getting bail in case over negative tweets on PM Modi

According to the FIR, he had purportedly posted a tweet claiming that the prime minister 'considered Nathuram Godse as God'

The Assam police re-arrested Gujarat Independent legislator Jignesh Mevani on Monday, right after he was granted bail in a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assam | Barpeta Police re-arrests Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in connection with another case, right after he was granted bail in the matter connected to his tweet: Advocate Angshuman Bora, lawyer of Jignesh Mevani to ANI (File photo) pic.twitter.com/jUAQMECbE8 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

The police from Assam's Barpeta, who came to arrest Mevani, haven't yet said in which case the Gujarat MLA was arrested again, news agency NDTV said in a report.

An Assam court had granted bail to Mevani earlier on Monday, in a case over negative tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a report by news agency PTI, a local court on Sunday sent Mevani, arrested from the western state by Assam Police on Wednesday for a purported Tweet against the prime minister, to one day's judicial custody, a police official said.

Hearing in his case, including his bail petition, will be taken up on Monday, he added.

Additional superintendent of police of Kokrajhar Surjit Singh Panesar told reporters here that the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) decided to remand him to one day's judicial custody.

As per PTI, Mevani's three day police custody had ended on Sunday, after which he was produced before the court late in the evening and arguments in the case continued for over two hours till around 9.30 pm.

Panesar also said Mevani will be produced again before the court on Monday morning and his hearing will continue, including on his bail petition.

Mevani, seen with an Assamese gamocha (traditional towel) around his neck, was taken to the Kokrajhar jail from the residence of the CJM, where the hearing was held.

Meanwhile, the Congress continued to stage protest here in support of Mevani.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah and MLAs Diganta Barman and SK Rashid led a silent march from the party office here to Kokrajhar Police Station, where Mevani was kept during his police remand.

Congress MLAs and leaders have been staging daily protests demanding Mevani's release, PTI said.

Other Opposition parties, including AIUDF and CPI (M), as well as the state's lone Independent legislator had also called on Mevani during his police remand and pledged their support to him. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had termed as undemocratic and unconstitutional Jignesh Mevani's arrest by Assam police.

Mevani, an Independent MLA supported by the Congress, was apprehended from Palanpur town in Gujarat on Wednesday night after a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the IPC and the IT Act was filed in Kokrajhar Police Station over his purported tweet against the prime minister.

According to the FIR, he had purportedly posted a tweet, claiming Modi "considered Godse as God".

Mevani was flown to Guwahati from Gujarat on Thursday morning and then taken to Kokrajhar by road, where he was produced at the chief judicial magistrate's court, which remanded him to three days' police custody.

The police sources told ANI on the condition of anonymity, "Primary offence committed by Jignesh Mevani under IPC 295(a) is insulting the sentiments of religion, through his tweets wherein he equated Nathuram Godse to Devata (God)."

Nathuram Godse was the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Assam police arrested Mevani from Gujarat's Vadgam on Wednesday night, reportedly over a couple of his tweets.

A police team from Assam took Mevani into custody at Palanpur Circuit House in Banaskantha around 11:30 pm on Wednesday night, as per Mevani's team.

"Police are yet to share the FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam," his aides had said at the time of his arrest.

As per ANI, later, the Kokrajhar police in Assam confirmed the arrest of the Gujarat MLA.

"Kokrajhar police arrested Congress Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani from Palanpur Circuit House last night," Kokrajhar Superintendent of Police Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar told ANI today.

A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

With inputs from agencies

