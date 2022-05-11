Gujarat: Maharaja Sayajirao University rusticates student for creating 'objectionable' artworks

The university will also issue show-cause notices to faculty members involved in the incident. The controversy erupted after images of the student's artworks were shared on social media

The Maharaja Sayajirao University in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday decided to rusticate an art student for creating "controversial artworks."

The decision was taken by the MSU Syndicate- the university’s highest body based on a report submitted by a nine-member fact-finding committee, The Indian Express reported.

“The Syndicate discussed around 26 issues. One of the issues was the Fine Arts incident. It was unanimously decided that as per the report of the fact-finding committee, the student who had prepared such an artwork will be rusticated from the MSU. Show-cause notices will be issued to others, including the teacher, who supervised the project directly, the supervisor of the teacher, the vice-dean and the dean himself. Once their explanations come in, we will take further action," the newspaper quoted the MSU Vice-chancellor VK Shrivastava as saying.

The Syndicate has also decided to issue show-cause notices to faculty members, among others, involved with the incident, the report added.

Artwork led to protests on campus, FIRs

The move comes after the controversial artworks led to protests outside the Faculty of Fine Arts on 5 May, the Times of India reported.

Kundan Yadav, the student who created the artworks was booked by the Sayajigunj police in Vadodara for creating 'objectionable' paintings of Hindu gods and goddesses.

The FIR was filed by one of his classmates.

The controversy erupted after images of Yadav's artworks were shared on social media.

The protests on 5 May were led by BJP leader and MSU Syndicate member Mukesh Vaghela, The Indian Express reported.

The 38-year-old was elected to the Syndicate for the first time in February 2021 from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-backed group Sankalan Samiti, the report added.

Vaghela is an alumnus of MSU's pharmacy department.

With inputs from agencies

