Gujarat hooch tragedy: 28 dead, 600 lts of spurious liquor sold at Rs 40,000

Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia informed that three FIRs have been registered at Barwala, Ranpur and Ahmedabad Rural, adding that local police will constitute SIT

Botad: The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Gujarat's Botad district has gone up to 28, said Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia on Tuesday.

"A total of 28 people have died in the tragedy," he said.

Botad spurious liquor tragedy | A total of 28 people have died in the tragedy: Gujarat DGP Ashish Bhatia pic.twitter.com/BlC5hZdMkT — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

"The chemical was directly mixed with water and consumed by people, 600 liters of this was sold at Rs 40,000," he added.

The Gujarat Director General of Police further informed that three FIRs have been registered at Barwala, Ranpur and Ahmedabad Rural, adding that local police will constitute SIT.

Earlier, he informed that police have detained three persons from Botad district who were allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling the spurious country-made liquor.

The matter came to light early Monday morning when some people living in Rojid village of Barvala taluka and other surrounding villages were referred to government hospitals in Barvala and Botad towns after their condition started deteriorating.

Inspector General of Police (Bhavnagar range) Ashok Kumar Yadav had said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer will be formed for a probe into the incident and to nab bootleggers who sold the spurious liquor.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Ahmedabad crime branch have also joined the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)

