Gujarat: HC dismisses plea challenging closure of slaughterhouse during Jain festival

During the hearing, the petitioner pointed out that the same court had in December 2021 reminded the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation not to try and control the food habits of people

Ahmedabad: A plea challenging the closure of slaughterhouse here during the Jain festival of ‘Paryushan Parv’ was dismissed by the Gujarat High Court on Friday.

The order of closure was only for two days and was a reasonable restriction, and not violative of fundamental rights, noted Justice Sandeep N Bhatt, Bar and Bench reported.

While hearing the PIL filed by Kul Hind Jamait-Al Quresh Action Committee, the High Court stated that the resolution by the municipal corporation could not be considered violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution.

During the hearing, the petitioner pointed out that the same court had in December 2021 reminded the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) not to try and control the food habits of people.

However, Justice Bhatt refused to accept this argument. He stated that an oral remark would not help the petitioner’s case.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.