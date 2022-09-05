'Gujarat has become centre of drugs': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP

Rahul Gandhi promised compensation to families of people who died during the Coronaviurus pandemic if the party comes to power in the upcoming elections in Gujarat

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) while addressing people in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

Rahul Gandhi said, “Sardar Patel was the voice of the farmers… BJP on one side makes his tallest statue and on the other side, works against people for whom he fought… if we come to power in Gujarat, we’ll waive off farmers’ debts up to Rs 3 lakhs.”

Hitting out at the ruling party in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi said the state has become the ‘centre of drugs’.

“Gujarat has become the centre of drugs. All drugs are moved from Mundra port but your govt doesn’t take any action…This is the Gujarat model…Gujarat is one state where you’ve to take permission before protesting; permission from those against whom protest will be done.”

The Congress leader promised compensation to families of people who died during the Coronaviurus pandemic if the party comes to power in the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi said, “After coming to power here, Congress will give Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the people who died during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll give free electricity to farmers and 300 units of free electricity to general consumers.”

He further promised free education to girls and employment to 10 lakh youth in Gujarat.

“We will open up 3000 English-medium schools and will give free education to girls. BJP govt had shut thousands of schools. A Rs 5 subsidy to milk producers. Gas cylinders which are being sold at Rs 1000 as of now, will be given at Rs 500,” said Gandhi.

“I want to end unemployment… The focus will be to give employment to 10 lakh youth in Gujarat… I guarantee that the Congress party will form the government in Gujarat,” he added further.

