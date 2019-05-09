Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared: Steps to check HSC Class 12 scores on official website gseb.org

Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the results of the science stream of Class 12 exams today on its official website.

Candidates can check their results on the official GSEB website – gseb.org. Notifications regarding the results will be seen on the website after the announcement.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Click on ‘SSC result 2019’.

Step 4: Login using required details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference.

The Class 12 examinations were held between 7 and 23 March. Around 6 lakh students appeared for the examination held at more than 1,500 centres in both the science and general streams.

Last year, the HSC examination was held between 12 and 28 March and the result was declared on 10 May for the science stream and on 31 May for other streams.

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972.

