GSEB HSC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Gujarat board to announce results for Class 12 science stream today on gseb.org

Gujarat Board GSEB HSC 12 Science Result 2019 Date and Time Latest updates | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the results of Class 12 examination for science stream today (Thursday, 9 May). According to media reports, the Gujarat board will declare the results on its official website gseb.org by 8 am.
While results for the science stream are likely to be declared on 9 May, results of the arts and commerce streams are expected in this month too.
The Class 12 examinations were held between 7 and 23 March. Around 6 lakh students appeared for the examination held at more than 1,500 centres.
Last year, the HSC examination was held between 12 and 28 March and the result was declared on 10 May for the science stream and on 31 May for other streams.
The overall pass percentage last year was 71 percent. The pass percentage for the science stream was 73 percent, while the figure stood at 55.5 percent for arts and commerce.
Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website — gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom
Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’
Step 4: Login using required details
Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference
GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).
Updated Date: May 09, 2019 07:30:00 IST
07:30 (IST)
07:17 (IST)
07:13 (IST)
