Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019: Gujarat board declares Class 12 science stream results on gseb.org; steps to check scores

Gujarat GSEB 12th Result 2019 Declared | The results of the Class 12 science stream examination was released by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today (Thursday, 9 May) on its official website gseb.org.

Approximately 6 lakh students, from the science and general streams, appeared for the Class 12 examination at 1,500 centres across the state. Results of the general stream are likely to be declared in May.

Students can check the GSEB HSC Result 2019 by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab at the bottom.

Step 3: Click on ‘HSC result 2019’.

Step 4: Login using required details.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Download or take a print out for future reference.

Students can also check their results on examresults.net, results.gov.in and indiaresults.com.

The Class 12 examinations were held between 7 and 23 March. Last year, the HSC examination was held between 12 and 28 March and the result was declared on 10 May for the science stream. The pass percentage for the science stream was 73 percent.

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).

