Gujarat govt likely to form committee on Uniform Civil Code

Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat: The government of Gujarat seems to be moving towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state. According to reports, the Gujarat government may bring a proposal in this regard in the cabinet meeting today.

According to reports, the Gujarat government is likely to move a proposal form a committee to evaluate all aspects of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state. The Uttarakhand government had taken a similar step earlier.

This committee will be formed under the chairmanship of a retired high court judge. In this regard, the Minister of State for Home may make an official announcement after the cabinet meeting in the afternoon.

Earlier, Uttarakhand became the first state in the country where a committee has been constituted to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

What is Uniform Civil Code (UCC)?

According to the Uniform Civil Code, all citizens are equal in the eyes of law irrespective of caste, religion and gender.

The need for a Uniform Civil Code has been felt for some time now. Uniform Civil Code (UCC) means there will be same rules for all citizens in matters like marriage, divorce, child adoption and division of property.

