Gujarat government postpones Vibrant Gujarat Summit as COVID-19 cases rise
The state reported 3,350 new COVID cases on Wednesday, a three-fold rise from 1,059 registered on January 1
Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has decided to postpone the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2021 in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
In a press release, the government said, "Due to the spread of new variant of Coronavirus, Omicron, the Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, has decided to postpone to Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2021, which is scheduled from January 10 to 12."
The press release said that the state is on full alert to tackle the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 10,994 active COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent.
As many as 325 patients lost their lives taking the death toll in the country to 482876.
With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 2,85,401.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tests positive for COVID-19 for the second time since April 2021
The BJP leader, who has cancelled his upcoming rallies in poll bound Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, was set to address a rally in Lucknow on 7 January
Delhi adds 1,313 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since 26 May; positivity rate rises to 1.73%
On 26 May, the National Capital had reported 1,491 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 percent and 130 deaths. The positivity rate has breached the one percent-mark after a gap of seven months
NBA changes COVID protocols, shortens path to return to play
Isolation periods for players who test positive may now be significantly shortened — down to six days from what has been the customary 10