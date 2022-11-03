Gujarat Elections 2022: Polling in 2 phases on December 1 and 5 , results on December 8

New Delhi: The Gujarat Assembly election 2022 will be held in two phases in the month of December. The first phase of Gujarat polls 2022 will be on December 1 and the second phase will be conducted on December 5, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday.

The counting of votes and subsequent declaration of polls results has been scheduled for December 8.

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly Elections, out of 182 seats, BJP had won 99 seats while the Congress had got 77 seats. When elections were held in Gujarat in 2002 under the leadership of Narendra Modi, BJP had won 127 seats. After that, between 2007 and 2012, the BJP’s figure has been between 115 and 117. Two phases of voting were held in Gujarat on 9 December and 14 December. Around 3 crore voters had cast their votes then.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for several consecutive terms since 1995. If the BJP wins again, then it will be in power for more than 27 years. Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 before becoming the Prime Minister. Then Anandiben Patel and Vijay Rupani held the CM post in the state. The BJP had appointed Bhupendra Patel as Gujarat CM two years ago.

