Gujarat Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: People voted for PM Modi's leadership, says CM Bhupendra Patel

Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front’s feat in West Bengal.

It was a high-stakes three-cornered fight between the BJP, Congress and AAP. Political observers said the outcome will determine who captures the main opposition space in Gujarat.

The counting process will start at 8 am at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats.

The ruling BJP in Gujarat is aiming for a straight seventh term in the state, as the counting of votes for the Assembly elections held on 1 December and 5 December gets underway on Thursday morning.

The results of the high stakes polls in Modi’s home state will determine whether the AAP could successfully elbow out the Congress as number two in the tally and emerge as the principal challenger of the BJP.

During the campaign, the party positioned itself and its national convenor Kejriwal as the sole challenger of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi respectively.

Aiming to breach the BJP’s Gujarat bastion, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded its candidate to contest all 182 assembly seats and carried out a high decibel campaign in the run-up to the polls in Gujarat.

All eyes are on the Aam Aadmi Party as the counting of votes polled in the Gujarat Assembly elections begins at 8 am on Thursday as the outcome will determine the fate of the Arvind Kejriwal led party’s national ambition.

“The low voter turnout is an indication of the voter’s mood against the BJP. People have voted for a change,” said Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

The party did not announce the CM nominee and Rahul Gandhi showed little interest in canvassing, taking only one break from his Bharat Jodo Yatra to attend a Gujarat rally. The party practically had to fend for itself.

The Congress had in 2017 delivered one of its best performances in decades, winning 77 seats. The 2022 result will demonstrate if it was able to arrest its political slide.

The Congress party may have its eyes firmly set on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but it kept its fingers crossed as it waited for Thursday’s counting of votes for the assembly elections in Gujarat. The results will have long-term implications for all stakeholders.

A total 70 political outfits and 624 independents were in the fray. Apart from the main rivals BJP, Congress and AAP, 101 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and 26 from the Bharatiya Tribal party (BTP) also contested.

The Commission has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure a smooth counting process. The entire counting process is being videotaped.

While counting of postal ballots began at 8 am, counting of EVM votes will begin at 8.30 am, an official said.

Counting of votes for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly polls began Thursday morning at 37 counting centres amid tight security and in the presence of Election Commission of India-appointed observers across the state.

If the results come in line with the median value of these predictions, the BJP would have surpassed its own record of 2002.

Its best performance in Gujarat goes back to 2002 when the party had won 127 seats in the 182-member state Assembly. This time around, exit poll predictions for the BJP winning seats range from 117 to 151.

The BJP's biggest wish, however, is to see the predictions of exit polls come true, which is registering its best-ever performance in Gujarat.

Victory in Gujarat will make it the only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight Assembly elections. The CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, had also won seven straight elections.

When votes get counted on Thursday for Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will be hoping to set a few new records.

BJP takes early leads in Gujarat based on postal ballot count. The party is now leading in 6 seats.

All counting centres are protected by a three-tier security structure including local law enforcement, members of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and members of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

The entire counting process will be overseen by 182 counting observers and 494 assistant election officers, according to an official with the election commission.

According to early trends, BJP is taking a massive lead in 100 seats while Congress leads in 40 seats while AAP is leading in 4 seats.

Victory in Gujarat will make it the only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight Assembly elections. The CPI(M), which ruled West Bengal for 34 years from 1977 to 2011, had also won seven straight elections.

BJP is ahead in 124 seats while Congress is leading in 50

"The government is being formed on the basis of work. No riots/terrorist attacks here in the past 20 years. People know BJP met their expectations. They press 'Lotus' as their future will be safe under BJP. It did good governance & strengthened this trust," he said.

Patel said that the people believe in the BJP as the party has provided safety and security to the people during its rule, adding that it has also met the expectations of the people.

Speaking to ANI ahead of the counting, Patel said, "The party which hurt the religious beliefs of Gujarat cannot become successful here. We will get 135 to 145 seats. we are definitely going to form the government. Do you have any doubts?"

BJP ahead in 30 seats, Congress in 5 and AAP in 4, says Election Commission

"This is PM Modi's Gujarat and no party has come between him and Gujarat for 27 years. Development is a model of Gujarat. The people of Gujarat have to advance further. BJP is the first choice for development and security. PM Modi has ensured Gujarat's name in the world. The double-engine government will get a huge majority," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Thaker said that no party has been able to "come between" PM Modi and Gujarat for the past 27 years.

Thaker is contesting against Aam Aadmi Party's Kalpesh Patel and Congress' Rajendra Patel from the seat.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Ahmedabad's Vejalpur, Amit Thaker on Thursday exuded confidence in the party forming the 'double engine' government once again with a huge majority in Gujarat stating that the people of the state have to advance further.

The mood is upbeat at the party's office in Gandhinagar as trends show BJP surging ahead of Congress and AAP in PM Modi's home turf.

Official data shared by the Election Commission till 9.15 am showed trends of 52 Assembly seats out of the total of 182 seats.

After an hour of counting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was found leading on four seats.

Initial trends in the counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly polls that began on Thursday showed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on 42 seats while Congress opened its account with a lead on six seats.

The BJP was leading in 42 seats, while Congress was ahead in six and the AAP was winning four seats, according to early trends reported by the Election Commission. Television channels, however, reported that BJP was ahead in more than 100 seats, the Congress in about 50 and the AAP was struggling to take its tally into double digits.

Counting of votes for a new assembly in Gujarat got underway Thursday, with early trends pointing to a sweeping victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has not lost an election in the state since 1995.

As the country looks on at the results for the state of Gujarat — where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking for a record seventh term — and Himachal Pradesh — the saffron party hopes to break the tradition here too — here’s a better understanding of the process of counting votes and how the results are announced.

Given the sheer number of votes polled, counting them isn’t an easy task and managing the voting and counting process has become an extremely complex affair, as the system has to be foolproof that provides least opportunities to any political party or ruling dispensation to subvert the system to its advantage.

Everywhere you look today and there will be one news report dominating it all: the counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly and Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

As per latest trends from the EC, BJP is getting 52 per cent of votes polled in the state. This means BJP is winning not only majority of seats but majority of votes too. This is a huge achievement as BJP has been in power for about 27 years. Congress on the other hand is polling around 26 per cent of votes while AAP share is around 13 per cent. This means, AAP is getting majority of votes its from Congress share.

According to the trends till 9.30 am, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who is contesting from Ghatlodiya against AAP's Vijay Patel and Congress' Amee Yajnik, is leading securing 15,032 votes so far.

According to the Election Commission data shared till 9.45 am, the BJP continued to retain its first spot with 112 seats out of the 182-member Assembly.

The Aam Aadmi Party is leading on 9 seats and is in the third spot on the list. The independents are also leading on two seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has gained leads in 9 Assembly constituencies and is still making progress.

Of the 182 seats in Gujarat, the majority mark stands at 92.

Trends emerging from the counting of votes Gujarat Assembly polls on 144 seats show the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading on 123 seats, while Congress is placed in the second spot with a lead on 22 seats.

BJP's record in Gujarat is of 127 seats but going by the trends in which BJP is leading in over 150 seats, the party is set to break its own record. BJP is likely to break Congress's 1985 record when Congress won 149 seats.

BJP is now ahead in 154 seats while Congress is ahead in 17

"I'm commenting on something which was widely expected. It's the actual manifestation of the kind of development-anchored work that BJP, under the leadership of PM, has been undertaking. It's a model for the whole country," Puri on Gujarat result trends.

Rivaba Jadeja, the BJP candidate from the Jamnagar North seat is now leading. According to the latest trends by the Election Commission, Rivaba, who is contesting against AAP's Ahir Karshanbhai Parbatbhai Karmur and Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja, is leading with 14,905 votes. The AAP candidate is placed at the second spot with 7,235 votes and the Congress candidate has received 5,288 votes.

The fate of many political heavyweights is being decided. In Gujarat, some of the big names in the fray are incumbent chief minister Bhupendra Patel, BJP’s Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakor, Congress’ Jignesh Mevani and AAP’s Isudan Gadhvi and Gopal Italia. It’s a fast-changing scenario but we take a look at where they stand right now.

It’s counting day and Gujarat is going the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) way. It is racing to its best-ever result in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state. The Congress is far behind with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cutting into its votes.

According to the latest trends by the Election Commission till 12.30 pm, BJP is leading on 153 seats while the party has won 2 seats so far.

The other seat on which the party won was the Petlad constituency, where BJP's Kamleshbhai Rameshbhai Patel secured 89,166 votes while Congress' Prakash Budhabhai Parmar got 71,212 votes.

His Congress opponent, Ninama, got 43,310 votes and shared a vote percentage of 25.95, while AAP's Muniya got 34,010 votes with a 20.38 pc vote share.

Kishori, who was up against Congress' Harshadbhai Valchandbhai Ninama and Aam Aadmi Party's Dineshbhai Bhurabhai Muniya, received 72,660 votes with a 43.54 per cent vote share.

The party registered its first win in the Dahod constituency where Kanaiyalal Bachubhai Kishori won with a margin of nearly 30,000 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened its account in the Gujarat Assembly polls with the announcement of the first two results, winning both the seats, as the counting continues in other seats.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opened its account with two wins as the counting progresses in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Both the leaders left for Kamalam after the latest trends suggested the party returning to power with a thumping majority.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Paatil will arrive at the party office in Gandhinagar shortly.

Majura, Morbi, Dahod, Petlad and Viramgam are the five seats BJP has won so far.

We are going to form government in Gujarat with a thumping majority, says Gujarat BJP president CR Patil to media.

The credit of our success goes to PM Narendra Modi. People of Gujarat love him and always reposed faith in his leadership, says Gujarat BJP president CR Patil to media.

Addressing the NCP’s state executive meeting, Pawar said, “The Gujarat verdict is on expected lines as the entire power machinery was used for the benefit of one particular state and projects were shifted there.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appeared to head for a record victory in Gujarat as trends available after five rounds of counting showed the party was leading in 155 of the state’s 182 assembly seats that went to polls earlier this month.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the verdict of the Gujarat Assembly election was on expected lines, but it doesn’t reflect the mood of the nation.

Gujarat Election 2022 Results LIVE Updates: Riding on the Modi factor, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident of retaining power in Gujarat while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to make a strong debut and Congress which was absent from hectic campaigning is seeking a favourable verdict as the counting of votes in the Assembly elections is set to begin.

Assembly elections in Gujarat were held in two phases on 1 December and 5 December. The approximate voter turnout by the end of the second phase of the Gujarat elections was recorded at 59.11 per cent. While in the first phase of polling, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent.

Days of the results of the poll, the exit polls have indicated a clear win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat.

BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi remaining in the Chief Minister’s post for the longest time before becoming Prime Minister.

Congress gave a tough fight to the ruling BJP in the last assembly elections in 2017. However, AAP may spoil the game for Congress by taking away a significant vote share in their favour.

The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly election will begin at 8 am. Elaborate arrangements have been made at all the counting 37 centres.

Gujarat Chief Electoral officer P Bharathi said that 182 counting observers, 182 election officers and 494 assistant election officers will be on duty for the counting process.

There will be an additional 78 Assistant Election Officers for the counting of votes. In addition, 71 additional Assistant Election Officers have been assigned responsibility for the electronically transmitted postal ballot system.

At 8:00 am first counting of postal ballots will be done and from 8:30 am along with postal ballots counting of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes will also start.

CEO P Bharathi said that all the counting staff have been appointed. The second randomization will also be completed on Wednesday and the third randomization process will be done at 5:00 am on Thursday before the counting of votes.

A micro-observer, counting supervisor and counting assistant are assigned duty at each polling centre table. The entire counting process will be video graphed.

The EVMs will be taken out of the strongroom and set up in the counting hall in the presence of the Returning Officer/Assistant Returning Officer, candidate counting agents and observers appointed by the Election Commission of India.

CEO P Bharathi after reviewing the preparations for the counting of votes said that all necessary preparations have been completed at 37 counting stations in 33 districts of the state.

Local police will be deployed outside the counting centre campus. There will be a tight presence of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) at the counting location and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) outside the counting centre gates. No person or vehicle will be allowed to enter the complex except for officials on duty and specially authorized political representatives.

Notably, in 2017, BJP was also reeling under pressure with the ongoing Patidar protests but this time the situation is in BJP’s favour and the party may gain more seats compared to the previous polls.

