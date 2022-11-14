Gujarat Election 2022: Will Ravindra Jadeja join BJP? Star cricketer drops a hint

Gujarat Elections: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja and his wife BJP leader Rivaba Jadeja attended an event in Jamnagar on Monday ahead of filing nominations for the Gujarat Assembly elections. During this event, the Team India star was seen sporting a saffron-colored kurta.

The color of the kurta has given rise to speculation that Ravindra Jadeja may join BJP soon. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Rivaba Jadeja from the Jamnagar (North) seat.

Naroda Patiya riots convict's daughter gets BJP ticket

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja while campaigning for his wife Rivaba Jadeja in Jamnagar appealed to the people to vote for Rivaba. Jadeja had tweeted a video urging the people of Jamnagar and cricket fans to vote for his wife.

In a surprising move, the ruling party BJP has fielded Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricketer and Jamnagar native Ravindra Jadeja, from Jamnagar North. Rivaba has no prior experience in politics.

Elections for all 182 seats in the state assembly in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. In the first phase, polling will be held on 89 seats, while in the second phase, polling will be held on 93 seats. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat forthe last 27 years and the state is considered to be a stronghold of the BJP. However, the Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to oust the BJP government. The term of the present Gujarat Legislative Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.