PM Modi Rally LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Gujarat's Palanpur

Auto refresh feeds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back on the campaign trail in poll-bound Gujarat, where he will address four rallies today in Palanpur, Modasa, Dahegam, and Bavla (Ahmedabad). After a day off on Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed rallies in Dahod, Mehsana, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back on the campaign trail in poll-bound Gujarat, where he will address four rallies today in Palanpur, Modasa, Dahegam, and Bavla (Ahmedabad). After a day off on Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed rallies in Dahod, Mehsana, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar on Wednesday.

Thank you Bhavnagar! These glimpses from the rally indicate the strong support to @BJP4Gujarat . pic.twitter.com/19jMnZIX5D

PM @narendramodi stopped his speech at Mehsana in between when a lady in the security staff got unwell. he gave directions to take care of her. लाखो की भीड़ में भी सबका ख्याल , कितनी पैनी नज़र शायद इसलिए पूरे भारत और अब तो विश्व को भी उनपे भरोसा है 👏👌🙏 #PMModiInGujarat pic.twitter.com/RSsTiCITcJ

Delighted to be among the energetic people of Palanpur. Addressing a @BJP4Gujarat rally. https://t.co/8hegd4dVND

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back on the campaign trail in poll-bound Gujarat, where he will address four rallies today in Palanpur, Modasa, Dahegam, and Bavla (Ahmedabad). After a day off on Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed rallies in Dahod, Mehsana, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar on Wednesday.

PM Modi who is currently campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat said that the Congress model means nepotism, casteism and vote bank politics.

The “Congress model” has ruined Gujarat and the country.

Campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Gujarat’s Mehsana, PM Modi said, “Congress party means billions of rupees corruption, Congress model means nepotism, Congress model means casteism, vote bank politics.”

Lauding BJP for its policies, he said, “If the country is to be taken forward in the next 25 years, only BJP’s policies, practices and tactics will work.”

BJP does not follow the policy of bigotry and discrimination, so the youth of the country trusts the policy of BJP, he added.

Hailing the development of Gujarat, he said, “20 years ago, the electricity generated from coal in Gujarat was only 55 MW, today, 17,000 MW electricity is generated from coal in Gujarat.”

“Twenty years ago, wind power was not an objective in Gujarat. Today, 10,000 mega watts of electricity is obtained from wind energy in Gujarat,” he added.

“Today more daughters are born than sons,” he said.

PM Modi exuded confidence that people of Gujarat will give historic victory to BJP.

“Today Gujaratis have only one slogan… once again… Modi government,” he stated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.