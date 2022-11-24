PM Modi Rally LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Gujarat's Palanpur

PM Modi Rally LIVE
ખીલેલું રાખીએ સદા આપણું કમળ #આવશે_તો_ભાજપ_જ pic.twitter.com/HELTUNKdaG— BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) November 24, 2022
PM Modi Rally LIVE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back on the campaign trail in poll-bound Gujarat, where he will address four rallies today in Palanpur, Modasa, Dahegam, and Bavla (Ahmedabad). After a day off on Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed rallies in Dahod, Mehsana, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar on Wednesday.
PM Modi Rally LIVE
ખીલેલું રાખીએ સદા આપણું કમળ #આવશે_તો_ભાજપ_જ pic.twitter.com/HELTUNKdaG— BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) November 24, 2022
PM Modi Rally LIVE
Delighted to be among the energetic people of Palanpur. Addressing a @BJP4Gujarat rally. https://t.co/8hegd4dVND— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2022
PM Modi Rally LIVE
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi की 24 नवंबर को गुजरात में जनसभाएं।— BJP (@BJP4India) November 23, 2022
लाइव देखें:
• https://t.co/ZFyEVlesOi
• https://t.co/vpP0MIos7C
• https://t.co/lcXkSnOnsV
• https://t.co/4XQ2GzrhRl pic.twitter.com/qkhCIoJopF
PM Modi Rally LIVE
PM @narendramodi stopped his speech at Mehsana in between when a lady in the security staff got unwell.— Modi Bharosa (@ModiBharosa) November 23, 2022
he gave directions to take care of her.
लाखो की भीड़ में भी सबका ख्याल , कितनी पैनी नज़र
शायद इसलिए पूरे भारत और अब तो विश्व को भी उनपे भरोसा है 👏👌🙏#PMModiInGujarat pic.twitter.com/RSsTiCITcJ
PM Modi Rally LIVE
Thank you Bhavnagar! These glimpses from the rally indicate the strong support to @BJP4Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/19jMnZIX5D— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2022
PM Modi Rally LIVE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back on the campaign trail in poll-bound Gujarat, where he will address four rallies today in Palanpur, Modasa, Dahegam, and Bavla (Ahmedabad). After a day off on Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed rallies in Dahod, Mehsana, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back on the campaign trail in poll-bound Gujarat, where he will address four rallies today in Palanpur, Modasa, Dahegam, and Bavla (Ahmedabad). After a day off on Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed rallies in Dahod, Mehsana, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar on Wednesday.
PM Modi who is currently campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat said that the Congress model means nepotism, casteism and vote bank politics.
The “Congress model” has ruined Gujarat and the country.
Campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Gujarat’s Mehsana, PM Modi said, “Congress party means billions of rupees corruption, Congress model means nepotism, Congress model means casteism, vote bank politics.”
Lauding BJP for its policies, he said, “If the country is to be taken forward in the next 25 years, only BJP’s policies, practices and tactics will work.”
BJP does not follow the policy of bigotry and discrimination, so the youth of the country trusts the policy of BJP, he added.
Hailing the development of Gujarat, he said, “20 years ago, the electricity generated from coal in Gujarat was only 55 MW, today, 17,000 MW electricity is generated from coal in Gujarat.”
“Twenty years ago, wind power was not an objective in Gujarat. Today, 10,000 mega watts of electricity is obtained from wind energy in Gujarat,” he added.
“Today more daughters are born than sons,” he said.
PM Modi exuded confidence that people of Gujarat will give historic victory to BJP.
“Today Gujaratis have only one slogan… once again… Modi government,” he stated.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on 1 and 5 December, while the counting of votes will be conducted on 8 December
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that its candidate in Gujarat has been missing along with his family members since yesterday
“People of the fire brigade reached the spot, Navy, Army, and NDRF were mobilised. A team of 500 people was formed. Situation would have been dire if the NDRF team mobilisation hadn’t occurred by 11.30 pm," Harsh Sanghavi said