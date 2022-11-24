PM Modi Rally LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Gujarat's Palanpur

Gujarat Election 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back on the campaign trail in poll-bound Gujarat, where he will address four rallies today in Palanpur, Modasa, Dahegam, and Bavla (Ahmedabad)

FP Staff November 24, 2022 11:44:55 IST
Auto refresh feeds
PM Modi Rally LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Gujarat's Palanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Twitter/BJP4India.

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Nov 24, 2022 - 12:29 (IST)

PM Modi Rally LIVE

Nov 24, 2022 - 11:19 (IST)

PM Modi Rally LIVE

PM Modi addresses a rally in Palanpur

Nov 24, 2022 - 10:55 (IST)

PM Modi Rally LIVE

Nov 24, 2022 - 10:28 (IST)

PM Modi Rally LIVE

WATCH: PM Modi pauses speech after female constable faints, asks people to help her in Gujarat's Mehsana

Nov 24, 2022 - 10:21 (IST)

PM Modi Rally LIVE

PM Modi thanked his supporters in Bhavnagar on Wednesday

Nov 24, 2022 - 10:10 (IST)

PM Modi Rally LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address four rallies in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back on the campaign trail in poll-bound Gujarat, where he will address four rallies today in Palanpur, Modasa, Dahegam, and Bavla (Ahmedabad). After a day off on Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed rallies in Dahod, Mehsana, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back on the campaign trail in poll-bound Gujarat, where he will address four rallies today in Palanpur, Modasa, Dahegam, and Bavla (Ahmedabad). After a day off on Tuesday, the Prime Minister addressed rallies in Dahod, Mehsana, Vadodara, and Bhavnagar on Wednesday.

PM Modi who is currently campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat said that the Congress model means nepotism, casteism and vote bank politics.

The “Congress model” has ruined Gujarat and the country.

Campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates in Gujarat’s Mehsana, PM Modi said, “Congress party means billions of rupees corruption, Congress model means nepotism, Congress model means casteism, vote bank politics.”

Lauding BJP for its policies, he said, “If the country is to be taken forward in the next 25 years, only BJP’s policies, practices and tactics will work.”

BJP does not follow the policy of bigotry and discrimination, so the youth of the country trusts the policy of BJP, he added.

Hailing the development of Gujarat, he said, “20 years ago, the electricity generated from coal in Gujarat was only 55 MW, today, 17,000 MW electricity is generated from coal in Gujarat.”

“Twenty years ago, wind power was not an objective in Gujarat. Today, 10,000 mega watts of electricity is obtained from wind energy in Gujarat,” he added.

“Today more daughters are born than sons,” he said.

PM Modi exuded confidence that people of Gujarat will give historic victory to BJP.

“Today Gujaratis have only one slogan… once again… Modi government,” he stated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 24, 2022 11:44:56 IST

TAGS:

also read

BJP will register the biggest victory ever in the history of Gujarat: Parshottam Rupala
Politics

BJP will register the biggest victory ever in the history of Gujarat: Parshottam Rupala

Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat in two phases on 1 and 5 December, while the counting of votes will be conducted on 8 December

Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, Sisodia alleges 'BJP goons' abducted him
India

Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, Sisodia alleges 'BJP goons' abducted him

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that its candidate in Gujarat has been missing along with his family members since yesterday

Morbi Bridge Collapse: First patient's treatment began within 18 minutes, says Harsh Sanghavi
India

Morbi Bridge Collapse: First patient's treatment began within 18 minutes, says Harsh Sanghavi

“People of the fire brigade reached the spot, Navy, Army, and NDRF were mobilised. A team of 500 people was formed. Situation would have been dire if the NDRF team mobilisation hadn’t occurred by 11.30 pm," Harsh Sanghavi said