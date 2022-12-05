Auto refresh feeds

Gujarat | Erstwhile royal Rajmata Shubhanginiraje Gaekwad, cast her vote at a polling booth in Vadodara. She says, "Voting is our right. I appeal to everyone to exercise their franchise. There is no right without responsibility." #GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/AYz4TuJ4Nz

Former Indian Cricketer Nayan Mongia casts his vote for the second phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls at a polling booth in Vadodara pic.twitter.com/S1zsIvaoMX

34.74% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm, in the second phase of #GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/kPeATGLM4z

#GujaratAssemblyPolls | Police bring the situation under control at Keshavpura polling station under Anklav assembly constituency in Anand where a scuffle between BJP and Congress workers reportedly took place during polling. pic.twitter.com/xLAOU3XZVP

Between 1962 and 2017, there were one and 16 women elected to the House in each election. The lowest number of women elected to the assembly was one in 1972, while the highest number—16—was elected in 1985, 2007 and 2012.

Only 111 women have made it to the Gujarat legislative assembly since the first election in 1962 and their representation has never crossed 10 per cent of the House strength, shows data compiled by the Election Commission of India.

Former Indian cricketers Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan along with their family members cast their votes at a polling booth in Vadodara for the second phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls "I appeal to people to come out and vote," says former Indian Cricketer Yusuf Pathan pic.twitter.com/jf4uhySB9P

50.51% voter turnout recorded till 3pm in the second and the last phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections: Election Commission of India pic.twitter.com/Q0qjoNQael

Approx 58.68% polling recorded till 5pm in the second phase of #GujaratAssemblyPolls : ECI pic.twitter.com/S9bBzvTu3A

EVMs and VVPATs are being sealed and secured as voting ends in Gujarat Assembly elections; counting of votes on December 8 Visuals: Pic 1- Ahmedabad, Pic 2-Vadodara and Pic 3 & 4- Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/ud4vlbUKxP

EVMs and VVPATs are being sealed and secured as voting ends in Gujarat Assembly elections

Gujarat Election 2022 LIVE: Polling in the second and final phase is underway across 93 Assembly constituencies spanning 14 districts of north and central Gujarat. As many as 833 candidates from 61 parties are in the fray.

The Election Commission has established 26,409 polling booths and nearly 36,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used for the purpose. Around 29,000 presiding officers and over 84,000 polling officers have been deployed in 14 districts to facilitate the polls.

According to Gujarat’s Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi, of the total 26,409 polling stations, 93 are model polling booths, 93 are eco-friendly booths, another 93 are managed by Divyang and 14 are managed by youth. Webcasting will be done in 13,319 polling booths in the second phase.

“Total of 2,51,58,730 voters will vote, of which, 1,29,26,501 are men, 1,22,31,335 are women and 894 are from the third gender,” Bharathi said.

The 93 poll-bound seats in the second phase are spread across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravali, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda and Chhota Udaipur districts.

Among the key constituencies in the final phase are Ghatlodia, which will determine the poll fate of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel; Viramgam where Patidar leader Hardik Patel will contest as a BJP candidate, and Gandhinagar South where the saffron party has fielded Alpesh Thakor.

The Leader of the Opposition, Congress’ Sukhram Rathava will contest from Chhota Udaipur, while Lakhabhai Bharwad, Jignesh Mevani and Amee Yajnik are some other prominent Congress names from Viramgam, Vadgam and Ghatlodia seats.

From the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharat Vakhala from Devgadhbaria, Bheema Chaudhary from Deodar, Dolat Patel from Gandhinagar South, Kunwarji Thakor from Viramgam and Vijay Patel from Ghatlodia will test their electoral fortunes in the second and final phase on Monday.

The high-octane campaigning for the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections came to an end on Saturday evening, which saw big shots across parties trying to woo voters.

Among prominent names who will cast their votes in final phase in Gujarat are PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Isudan Gadhvi, Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor and cricketers Irfan Pathan, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.

The Royal family of Vadodara, Congress leader and MP Shaktisinh Gohil and former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela will also cast their votes on Monday.

During the first phase of polling on 1 December, Gujarat saw an overall turnout of 63.14 per cent. The voting began at 8 am in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions.

The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat ended on 1 December, with an overall turnout of 63.31 per cent.

The results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election will be announced on 8 December.

