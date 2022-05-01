Gujarat Day is celebrated on 1 May every year. The day commemorates the establishment of the state in 1960 when Bombay was bifurcated into two states -Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The proposal for a separate state was made during a conference of the Gujarat Sahitya Sabha that was organised in the city of Karachi in 1937. The map of a separate state was published in a journal along with Devshavji Parmar's poem with its title reading 'Uthtrishta Jagrat'.

The state of Bombay was formed on 1 November 1956 with the States Reorganization Act, 1956 coming into force. According to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960, the state of Bombay got divided into two separate states Maharashtra for Marathi-speaking people while Gujarat was for Gujarati-speaking people.

Gujarat was established as the 15th state of the Indian Union. While, Gujarati originated as an Indo-Aryan language that had emerged from local Prakrits and Sanskrit.

In Gujarat, the day is celebrated in a grand way with parades and other events that are organised by the state government. A parade is also organised at the Sabarmati Waterfall in Ahmadabad.

To celebrate the occasion, here are some messages that you can share with your kin:

Wishes in English

- Warm greetings to the people of Gujarat. May the state scale new heights of development in the years to come.

- May the state of Gujarat attain new heights of success. Happy Gujarat Day 2022.

- Celebrate the glory, greatness, and grace of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat day.

- The jewel of the West, Gujarat Is the pride of India. May this year bring more glory and success to the state.

- On this occasion of Gujarat Day, I pray that we take our glorious state of Gujarat to greater heights this year.

Wishes in Gujarati

- આજે ગુજરાત નો સ્થાપના દિવસ છે..સૌ ગુજરાતીઓને ખુબા ખુબ અભિનંદન...

- મને ગર્વ છે હુ ગુજરાતી છું, ગુજરાતી મારી ભાષા છે, આખુ ગુજરાત મારુ ઘર છે.

- ચાલો ગુજરાતી ભાઇઓ સાથે મળી ને ઉજવીયે આપણા ગુજરાત નો સ્થાપના દિવસ.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.