Gujarat Day 2022: Check these traditional Gujarati dishes that you must try
On this special day, we bring to you some dishes that are popular in the state of Gujarat
The first day of May is significant for the people of Gujarat as it commemorates the establishment of the state. The day also marks the the struggle taken by people to have a separate state.
On 1 May, 1960, the former state Bombay was bifurcated and two new states - Maharashtra and Gujarat - were formed. The separation was done on linguistic basis. Where Marathi-speaking people settled in Maharashtra, Gujarati-speaking people moved to Gujarat.
Gujarat was established as the 15th state of the Indian Union. Every year on its foundation day, parades and other events take place across the state. A grand parade is organised at the Sabarmati Waterfall in Ahmedabad.
On this special day, we bring to you some dishes that are popular in the state of Gujarat and you must try:
Dhokla: This is one of the most recognisable Gujarati foods around the world. It is an unsweetened spongy cake made of fermented rice and chickpeas. Dhokla is best consumed after frying it with mustard, cumin seeds, and curry leaves. It is eaten with methi chutney or coriander or mint chutney.
Khandvi: This is one of the most common Gujarati breakfast recipes anyone can make. It is widely preferred because of its soft texture. Khandvi gives an alluring sweet and salty taste that is adorned not only by Gujaratis but also Maharashtrians.
Thepla: This is a flatbread that is prepared with fenugreek leaves, wheat flour and cumin seeds. With a combination of curd and chutney, Theplas can be consumed when both hot or cold.
Dal Dhokli: As the name goes, Dal Dhokli is prepared with lentils or dal and is made into a thick sweet and spicy gravy. It further contains pieces of Dhokli that are prepared with wheat and chickpea flour. This tasty dish can be enjoyed both as a snack or a complete meal.
Basundi: This is a traditional sweet dish that is made with sweetened condensed milk and dry fruits. On special occasions, people customise this sweet dish by adding saffron in it. To end the day on a sweet note, Basundi is a must-have.
