Gujarat CM expected to have meal at autorickshaw driver's house: Arvind Kejriwal mocks BJP

Ahmedabad: Months ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and said that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is expected to have a meal at an autorickshaw driver’s house later in the day.

This comes after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday shared a video in which he can be seen having tea with the autorickshaw drivers in Surat.

आज सूरत प्रवास पर गुजरात के आटो चालक भाइयों का निमंत्रण मिला तो उनके auto stand पर उनके साथ चाय पी.. मोदी जी व भाजपा के प्रति उनका सराहना भाव निश्चित करता है कि लोग आएँगे जाएँगे पर भाजपा को तिल मात्र भी नहीं हिला पायेंगे.. pic.twitter.com/U6EdqnkzkL — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) September 14, 2022

Tagging Tiwari on Twitter, Kejriwal on Thursday wrote, “I have heard that today the CM of Gujarat is also going to have food at the place of an auto driver. Wish you had heard the voice of public in 27 years”.

मैंने सुना है आज गुजरात के CM भी किसी ऑटो वाले के यहाँ खाना खाने जा रहे हैं। काश आपने 27 सालों में जनता की आवाज़ सुनी होती.. https://t.co/lfYCrIvezR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2022

Earlier, Kejriwal on 12 September had a meal at an autorickshaw driver’s house here.

अहमदाबाद में ऑटो चालक विक्रमभाई दंताणी बड़े प्यार से अपने घर खाने पर लेकर गए, पूरे परिवार से मिलवाया, स्वादिष्ट खाने के साथ बहुत आदर-सत्कार दिया। इस अपार स्नेह के लिए विक्रमभाई और गुजरात के सभी ऑटो चालक भाइयों का ह्रदय से धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/SiFCZOizaW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 12, 2022

Assembly elections are slated to take later this year in Gujarat.

Kejriwal asserted on Tuesday that the AAP would triumph in the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and that the BJP would lose because the Congress was “finished.” He was responding to a question from a reporter regarding the BJP’s accusation that his Aam Aadmi Party gave activist Medha Patkar a backdoor entry into Gujarat politics.

“BJP is getting defeated. They’ll raise the name of Medha Patkar or someone else. Tell them the public wants to know what they did in the last 27 years and what they plan to do in the next five years,” he said.

“I have heard that BJP is making Sonia Gandhi its PM candidate after (Narendra) Modi Ji. Dare to ask them my question. I understand that you will feel afraid (of asking it). At the next press conference, ask them that Kejriwal has alleged that you’re making Sonia Gandhi Modi Ji’s successor and PM candidate and what do you have to say.

“They did nothing in the last 27 years and have no programme for the next five years. I would like to ask the BJP why they oppose it when I say I want to provide free electricity to people in Gujarat?” Kejriwal stated.

He further said that AAP will contest all 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat.

