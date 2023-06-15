Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel holds review meeting as Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting on Thursday as Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Saurashtra and Kutch.

#WATCH | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel holds a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on #CycloneBiparjoy The landfall process has commenced over the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch and it will continue until midnight, says IMD pic.twitter.com/SQ1Fik1SHB — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

The diameter of the eye of the cyclone is about 50 km.

With the landfall hitting the west coast, wind speeds across Gujarat intensified. IMD said that the period till midnight is very crucial.

An official said, “Once the eyewall reaches the land, there will be heavy rainfall and strong winds followed by a sudden lull.”

Section 144 has been imposed in Gujarat to prevent people from coming out of their homes during the landfall process.

It is the fourth most dangerous cyclone that India has witnessed in years.

Several trees were uprooted in Gujarat’s Dwarka district as the power cyclone made landfall.

Earlier today, Inspector General AK Harbola, Commander, Indian Coast Guard, Region (North West) said, “We are expecting landfall to take place between 1800 and 2000 hours (6pm to 8pm). Anticipating the situation after that, we have kept around 15 ships and 7 aircraft on standby. We have also kept 4 special Dornier and 3 helicopters at Coast Guard Station in Daman. We will deploy them if necessary.”

