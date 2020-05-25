GUJCET 2020 admit card to be released 10 days before test, check at gseb.org; exams to be held on 31 July

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release GUJCET 2020 admit card 10 days before the exam date.

GUJCET 2020 will be held on 31 July.

GUJCET 2020 hall ticket will be put out on the official website of GSEB at http://www.gseb.org/. Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held on 31 March, but got postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

GUJCET is conducted for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses. It is held for three groups: Mathematics group, Biology group, and Maths-Biology group.

The exam contains multiple choice based questions. GUJCET tests a candidate’s knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. There are 40 questions from each subject and each question in the test carries one mark each.

The total time allotted for attempting Physics and Chemistry is 120 minutes, while that for completing Mathematics or Biology is one hour.

The exam is conducted in three mediums - Hindi, English and Gujarati. Those who have qualified the Class 12 exams are eligible to take GUJCET.

More than 1.25 lakh have registered for the exam, of which around 49,800 have applied for pharmacy courses and around 75,500 for engineering courses.

GSEB usually declares results for the Science stream and GUJCET together. However, this year, GUJCET has not been conducted yet owing to unprecedented situations in the country.

The board has released the result for the Science stream and around 71 percent students have passed the higher secondary exam.