Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 Updates: GSEB releases SSC results at gseb.org; girls outperform boys with 66.02% pass percentage

Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The English-medium students has outperformed their Gujarati counterparts, while the pass percentage of English-medium schools stood at 86.75 percent, the same for the Gujarati medium was 57.54 percent.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Class 10 SSC Results 2020' Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page Step 4: Hit 'submit' button Step 5: Your GSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references

Here is how you can check your GSEB SSC result:

Websites such as examresults.net , results.nic.in and indiaresults.com will also display the GSEB SSC results.

Due to many students trying to check their results, the the official website of Gujarat Board www.gseb.org is likely to become slow or unreachable due to heavy traffic. But students need not lose heart.

The students of the Gujarat Board will get their marksheets once schools reopen after the coronavirus-lockdown is lifted. Currently, the result is available at the official website - gseb.org, apart from it, students can also check their scores on - examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

The official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board — www.gseb.org is a bit slow currently owing to heavy traffic. Candidates are however advised to have patience and refresh the result page two to three times. It will take time, but the page is responsive.

In Gujarati medium, 64.97 percent students had cleared the examination, while 72.66 percent students passed in the Hindi medium. As many as 366 schools in the state have scored 100 percent result. However, 63 schools had 0 percent result.

Surat had become the highest performing region with 79.63 percent pass percentage in 2019. However, Chhota Udaipur became the least performing region with 46.38 students clearing the exam.

The result of Class 12 Arts and Commerce of the Gujarat Board is expected to be released this week. Around six lakh candidates had appeared in the exam this year.

Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the SSC exam this year. The result is available now at the website — www.gseb.org. The pass percentage of the GSEB Class 10 exam and the toppers list will be available shortly.

The Gujarat Board had started the paper evaluation work of Class 10 exam results during the lockdown period but later, on government's directions, the Board stopped the paper checking work and only resumed it from 26 April.

This year, the Gujarat Board deputed around 15,000 teachers on paper checking/evaluation work for Class 10 exam results. The declaration of scores was delayed by 15 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Out of 4,49,844 students who have appeared in the Gujarat Board Class 10 exams, 66.02 percent girls have cleared the exams outperforming the boys. The pass percentage among boys is 56.53 percent.

In 2019, Surat had become the highest performing region with 79.63 percent pass percentage.

As many as 291 schools in Gujarat have achieved 100 percent result. Among districts, Surat has emerged as the the highest performing region once again with 74.66 pass percentage.

A total of 60.64 percent cleared the GSEB SSC exam this year. Out of the 7,92,942 students who had registered for the exam, 4,80,845 students became eligible for marksheets.

The pass percentage of GSEB SSC 2020 exam is 60.64 percent, a decline by 6.33 percent as compared to 2019, when 66.97 percent students had cleared the exam.

This year, 1,671 students in the state have got A-1 grade or 90 percent and above.

As many as 291 schools have recorded a 100 percent result in Gujarat Board class 10 results this year, which means, all the students of these schools have passed their GSEB SSC 2020 exams.

The topper of the Gujarat Board Class 10 exam has secured 94.66 percent in the state, according to moneycontrol. The overall pass percentage in GSEB 10th result 2020 is 60.64 percent this year, a decline by 6.33 percent as compared to 2019.

This year, the number of students securing over 90 percent marks has seen a remarkable decline. A total of only 1,671 students got 90 percent or A-1 grade, which was a drop from 3,303 students as compared to last year.

Earlier on 17 May, the board had released the GSEB Class 12 science exam results on its official website. This year a total of 71.34 percent students have qualified the GSEB 12th Science exam.

Those who passed the exam will get marksheet once the pandemic situation gets normal.

The board will announce the dates of supplementary exam soon after the coronavirus situation normalises in Gujarat, one of the states worst-affected by the pandemic.

Students who could not qualify the Gujarat Board class 10th exam will be given an opportunity to appear for its supplementary exam, reported News18.

This year a total of 1,671 students got 90% which was a drop of 3,303 students as compared to last year. Among districts, Surat has emerged as the the highest performing region once again with 74.66 pass percentage. In 2019, Surat had become the highest performing region with 79.63 percent pass percentage.

Earlier on 17 May, the board had released the GSEB Class 12 science exam results on its official website. This year a total of 71.34 percent students have qualified the GSEB 12th Science exam.

The number of schools that have secured less than zero pass percentage has doubled this year. From 63 schools in 2019 it jumped to 174 schools, this year.

The pass percentage of Hindi medium was 63.94 percent.

Among the districts, Surat has once again topped the GSEB Class 10 exam with 74.66 percent result. In 2019, Surat had become the highest performing region with 79.63 percent pass percentage.

The pass percentage of GSEB SSC 2020 exam is 60.64 percent, a decline by 6.33 percent as compared to 2019, when 66.97 percent students had cleared the exam.

As many as 291 schools have recorded a 100 percent result in Gujarat Board class 10 results this year, which means, all the students of these schools have passed their GSEB SSC 2020 exams.

This year, 1,671 students in the state have got A-1 grade or 90 percent and above.

A total of 60.64 percent cleared the GSEB SSC exam this year. Out of the 7,92,942 students who had registered for the exam, 4,80,845 students became eligible for marksheets.

Out of 4,49,844 students who have appeared in the Gujarat Board Class 10 exams, 66.02 percent girls have cleared the exams outperforming the boys. The pass percentage among boys is 56.53 percent.

Around 11 lakh students had appeared in the SSC exam this year. The result is available now at the website — gseb.org. The pass percentage of the GSEB Class 10 exam and the toppers list will be available shortly.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examination today (9 June, 2020), according to several media reports.

Students who appeared for the GSEB Class 10th exams can check their scores on the official website of Gujarat board at— www.gseb.org.

To check live results, students can also enter their log-in details in our widget given below:

Here is how you can check your GSEB SSC result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Class 10 SSC Results 2020'

Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page

Step 4: Hit 'submit' button

Step 5: Your GSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references

Due to many students trying to access their scores at the same time, the official website is likely to experience heavy traffic. Alternative options can be accessed if they are facing logging-in issues. Websites like examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com will also display the GSEB SSC results.

This year, the GSEB SSC exams were held between 5 and 17 March — and over 11 lakh students appeared for the exam across 1,548 centres.

About Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB):

GSEB is a board of school education in the state of Gujarat. It was formed on the basis of The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972.

The primary function of the board is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).