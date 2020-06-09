GSEB Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2020 Declared: 60.64% clear SSC exams; log in to www.gseb.org to check scores

GSEB Gujarat Board 10th Result 2020 Declared | This year, 60.64 percent students cleared the Gujarat state board's Class 10 examination, the result of which was declared on Tuesday.

With 66.02 pass percentage, girls fared better than boys in the GSEB SSC 2020 exam declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today. Among boys, the pass percentage was 56.53.

This year a total of 1,671 students got 90% which was a drop of 3,303 students as compared to last year. Among districts, Surat has emerged as the the highest performing region once again with 74.66 pass percentage. In 2019, Surat had become the highest performing region with 79.63 percent pass percentage.

Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10 exam can check their scores on the official website of GSEB at — www.gseb.org.

In 2019, the pass percentage of SSC exam was 66.97 percent as girls outperformed boys with 72.64 percent. The pass percentage among boys was 62.83 percent.

In Gujarati medium, 64.97 percent students had cleared the examination, while 72.66 percent students passed in the Hindi medium. As many as 366 schools in the state have scored 100 percent result. However, 63 schools had 0 percent result.

To check live results of GSEB Class 10 2020 exam, students may enter their log-in details in our widget given below.

Here is how you can check your GSEB SSC result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat board — www.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'Class 10 SSC Results 2020'

Step 3: Fill seat number at the result page

Step 4: Hit 'submit' button

Step 5: Your GSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 6: Download the results and take a print out for future references

However, due to many students trying to access their scores, the official website is likely to experience a heavy traffic.

Similarly, alternative options can be accessed if they are facing logging in issues. Websites like examresults.net, results.nic.in and indiaresults.com will also display the GSEB SSC results.

If the internet is down in general or all the websites cited above act unresponsive, there is no need to worry. Students will also be able to check their scores on their mobile phone via SMS service.

How to check result via SMS

To receive GSEB SSC exam results on your mobile phone, send an SMS in the format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

This year, the GSEB SSC exams were held between 5 and 17 March — and over 11 lakh students appeared for the exam across 1,548 centres.