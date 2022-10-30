Gujarat: At least 91 killed as 140-year-old bridge collapses in Morbi; IAF, Army and Navy join rescue ops

New Delhi: The death toll in the collapse of a suspension bridge into the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city on Sunday evening has risen to 91.

The army and air force have also joined the rescue work.

“For rescue & relief operations, three platoons of NDRF with 50 personnel of Indian Navy, 30 personnel of IAF along with 2 columns of Army personnel & 7 teams of Fire Brigade left for Morbi with advanced equipment from Rajkot, Jamnagar, Diu & Surendranagar,” the Gujarat CM Office said.

According to reports, the bridge was reopened to the public after renovation, on 26 October.

“Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals,” local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.

Eyewitnesses said that there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped. A video taken before the mishap showed hundreds of people on the bridge.

PM announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The injured persons would be given an amount of Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel & other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely & continuously monitored & extend all possible help to those affected.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi and other state officials.

मोरबी में हुए हादसे से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। इस विषय में मैंने गुजरात के गृह राज्य मंत्री हर्ष संघवी व अन्य अधिकारियों से बात की है। स्थानीय प्रशासन पूरी तत्परता से राहत कार्य में लगा है, NDRF भी शीघ्र घटनास्थल पर पहुँच रही है। प्रशासन को घायलों को तुरंत उपचार देने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 30, 2022

Leaders express condolences

President Droupadi Murmu has said that “her thoughts and prayers are with the affected people.”

The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 30, 2022

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said that he was “distressed to hear about the tragic incident.”

Distressed to hear about the tragic incident in Morbi, Gujarat. I pray for the safe rescue of all and speedy recovery of those injured. My thoughts are with the affected families. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 30, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he was “praying for everyone’s safety.”

I am deeply anguished by the tragic news coming from Morbi, Gujarat. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. May the injured recover soon. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 30, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to all Congress workers “to extend all possible help to the injured persons.”

गुजरात के मोरबी में हुए पुल हादसे की खबर बेहद दुःखद है। ऐसे मुश्किल समय में मैं सभी शोकाकुल परिवारों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं कि दुर्घटना में घायल व्यक्तियों की हर संभव सहायता करें और लापता लोगों की तलाश में मदद करें। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 30, 2022

Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that he was “praying for the safety of those affected.”

गुजरात से बेहद दुःखद खबर मिल रही है। मोरबी में ब्रिज टूट जाने से कई लोगों के नदी में गिर जाने की खबर है। भगवान से उनकी जान और स्वास्थ्य की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 30, 2022

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee “prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

I am deeply concerned about the tragic bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, that has cost several innocent lives and left many trapped. My deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 30, 2022

