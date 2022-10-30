Gujarat: At least 91 killed as 140-year-old bridge collapses in Morbi; IAF, Army and Navy join rescue ops
Three platoons of the NDRF with 50 personnel of Indian Navy, 30 personnel of IAF along with two columns of Army personnel have joined the rescue ops. The bridge was reopened to the public after renovation on 26 October
New Delhi: The death toll in the collapse of a suspension bridge into the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city on Sunday evening has risen to 91.
The army and air force have also joined the rescue work.
“For rescue & relief operations, three platoons of NDRF with 50 personnel of Indian Navy, 30 personnel of IAF along with 2 columns of Army personnel & 7 teams of Fire Brigade left for Morbi with advanced equipment from Rajkot, Jamnagar, Diu & Surendranagar,” the Gujarat CM Office said.
According to reports, the bridge was reopened to the public after renovation, on 26 October.
#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi area today
PM Modi has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops, while Gujarat CM Patel has given instructions to arrange immediate treatment of injured pic.twitter.com/VO8cvJk9TI
— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022
“Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals,” local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.
Eyewitnesses said that there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped. A video taken before the mishap showed hundreds of people on the bridge.
Video of the bridge few minutes before the mishap pic.twitter.com/UCA9a4sVLi
— DP (@dpbhattaET) October 30, 2022
PM announces ex-gratia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the incident.
The injured persons would be given an amount of Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.
PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022
Earlier, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel & other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely & continuously monitored & extend all possible help to those affected.
Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi and other state officials.
मोरबी में हुए हादसे से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। इस विषय में मैंने गुजरात के गृह राज्य मंत्री हर्ष संघवी व अन्य अधिकारियों से बात की है। स्थानीय प्रशासन पूरी तत्परता से राहत कार्य में लगा है, NDRF भी शीघ्र घटनास्थल पर पहुँच रही है। प्रशासन को घायलों को तुरंत उपचार देने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 30, 2022
Leaders express condolences
President Droupadi Murmu has said that “her thoughts and prayers are with the affected people.”
The tragedy in Morbi, Gujarat has left me worried. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. Relief and rescue efforts will bring succour to the victims.
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 30, 2022
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said that he was “distressed to hear about the tragic incident.”
Distressed to hear about the tragic incident in Morbi, Gujarat. I pray for the safe rescue of all and speedy recovery of those injured. My thoughts are with the affected families.
— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 30, 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he was “praying for everyone’s safety.”
I am deeply anguished by the tragic news coming from Morbi, Gujarat. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. May the injured recover soon.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 30, 2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to all Congress workers “to extend all possible help to the injured persons.”
गुजरात के मोरबी में हुए पुल हादसे की खबर बेहद दुःखद है। ऐसे मुश्किल समय में मैं सभी शोकाकुल परिवारों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं।
सभी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं कि दुर्घटना में घायल व्यक्तियों की हर संभव सहायता करें और लापता लोगों की तलाश में मदद करें।
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 30, 2022
Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that he was “praying for the safety of those affected.”
गुजरात से बेहद दुःखद खबर मिल रही है। मोरबी में ब्रिज टूट जाने से कई लोगों के नदी में गिर जाने की खबर है। भगवान से उनकी जान और स्वास्थ्य की प्रार्थना करता हूँ।
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 30, 2022
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee “prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.”
I am deeply concerned about the tragic bridge collapse in Morbi, Gujarat, that has cost several innocent lives and left many trapped.
My deep condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery.
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 30, 2022
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Italy motorway collapse: 39 dead in Genoa tragedy; rescuers scour through wreckage of bridge for survivors
Rescuers scouring through the wreckage, strewn among shrubland and train tracks, said there were "dozens" of victims, as rescue helicopters winched survivors on stretchers from the ruined bridge.
CSMT bridge collapse: Retired senior BMC engineer arrested, sent to police custody till 10 May
A retired senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official was arrested in connection with the collapse of a bridge near CSMT railway terminus
Mumbai CSMT foot over bridge collapse updates: Death toll rises to 6, more than 35 badly injured
Mumbai bridge collapse LIVE updates: The NDRF team pressed for rescue operations was withdrawn from the accident spot at 10.34 pm, according to ANI. Following the news of the collapse of a footover bridge in Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a meeting with BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta and railway ministry.