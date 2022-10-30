India

Gujarat: At least 91 killed as 140-year-old bridge collapses in Morbi; IAF, Army and Navy join rescue ops

Three platoons of the NDRF with 50 personnel of Indian Navy, 30 personnel of IAF along with two columns of Army personnel have joined the rescue ops. The bridge was reopened to the public after renovation on 26 October

FP Staff October 30, 2022 20:14:19 IST
Rescuers on boats search in the Machchu river next to a cable bridge that collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat on 30 October 2022. AP

New Delhi: The death toll in the collapse of a suspension bridge into the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi city on Sunday evening has risen to 91.

The army and air force have also joined the rescue work.

“For rescue & relief operations, three platoons of NDRF with 50 personnel of Indian Navy, 30 personnel of IAF along with 2 columns of Army personnel & 7 teams of Fire Brigade left for Morbi with advanced equipment from Rajkot, Jamnagar, Diu & Surendranagar,” the Gujarat CM Office said.

According to reports, the bridge was reopened to the public after renovation, on 26 October.


“Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals,” local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.

Eyewitnesses said that there were several women and children on the hanging bridge when it snapped. A video taken before the mishap showed hundreds of people on the bridge.

PM announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the incident.

The injured persons would be given an amount of Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel & other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely & continuously monitored & extend all possible help to those affected.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi and other state officials.

Leaders express condolences

President Droupadi Murmu has said that “her thoughts and prayers are with the affected people.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said that he was “distressed to hear about the tragic incident.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he was “praying for everyone’s safety.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to all Congress workers “to extend all possible help to the injured persons.”

Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that he was “praying for the safety of those affected.”

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee “prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

With inputs from agencies

