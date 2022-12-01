Auto refresh feeds

Rahman, a senior citizen of Jambur village, said that it is a matter of great pleasure.

Voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election will take place in 89 out of the 182 seats spread across 18 districts of Gujarat on Thursday. The remaining seats will vote in the second phase on December 5.

As Gujarat is all set to vote for the first phase of the assembly elections, Jambur, India’s mini African village will vote in its special tribal booth for the first time.

#GujaratElections2022 | Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja cast his vote at a polling station in Jamnagar. His wife and BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja voted in Rajkot earlier today. Ravindra Jadeja says, "I appeal to the people to vote in large numbers." pic.twitter.com/TXyu2W8JoD

New Delhi: The people of Gujarat are all set to vote for the first phase of the Assembly elections on Thursday after the intense campaigning by all the political parties.

There has been a race among the political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for making poll promises as the fate of the political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters today with 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat going up for polling.

According to the Election Commission of India, the voting will begin at 8 am and conclude at 5 pm.

A total of 39 political parties are contesting in the elections and have fielded 788 candidates, including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates.

The ruling BJP is exuding confidence in retaining the 27-year-long rule in the state, while the Congress is desparate to save its second position in the state while Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is making a gamble by trying to cash in on ‘anti-incumbency’ and issues like inflation and unemployment to bag power.

