Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 LIVE: Voting begins for first phase across 89 seats

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 LIVE: A total of 39 political parties are contesting the elections and have fielded 788 candidates including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates

FP Staff December 01, 2022 10:27:41 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 LIVE: Voting begins for first phase across 89 seats

Representational Image. PTI

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Dec 01, 2022 - 10:45 (IST)

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 LIVE:

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja cast his vote at a polling station in Jamnagar

Dec 01, 2022 - 10:41 (IST)

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 LIVE:

India's mini African village to vote at special tribal booth in Jambur

As Gujarat is all set to vote for the first phase of the assembly elections, Jambur, India’s mini African village will vote in its special tribal booth for the first time.

Voting for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly election will take place in 89 out of the 182 seats spread across 18 districts of Gujarat on Thursday. The remaining seats will vote in the second phase on December 5.

Rahman, a senior citizen of Jambur village, said that it is a matter of great pleasure.

Read More

Dec 01, 2022 - 10:38 (IST)

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 LIVE:

BJP leader Parshottam Rupala votes in Amreli

Dec 01, 2022 - 10:35 (IST)

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 LIVE:

Gujarat Home minister Harsh Sanghavi casts his vote in Surat

New Delhi: The people of Gujarat are all set to vote for the first phase of the Assembly elections on Thursday after the intense campaigning by all the political parties.

There has been a race among the political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for making poll promises as the fate of the political parties will be decided by over 2 crore voters today with 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts of Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat going up for polling.

According to the Election Commission of India, the voting will begin at 8 am and conclude at 5 pm.

A total of 39 political parties are contesting in the elections and have fielded 788 candidates, including 718 male candidates and 70 women candidates.

The ruling BJP is exuding confidence in retaining the 27-year-long rule in the state, while the Congress is desparate to save its second position in the state while Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is making a gamble by trying to cash in on ‘anti-incumbency’ and issues like inflation and unemployment to bag power.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 01, 2022 10:27:45 IST

TAGS:

also read

Haryana Panchayat Polls: BJP secures 22 seats, AAP finishes second with 15
Politics

Haryana Panchayat Polls: BJP secures 22 seats, AAP finishes second with 15

According to a senior poll official, all elected candidates' names will be duly issued in the Haryana state government gazette before 30 November

Staff shortage may hamper polls: EC tells MCD
India

Staff shortage may hamper polls: EC tells MCD

Officials said that during the first training of the polling staff conducted by the returning officers, a large shortfall of staff was informed to the commission

Delhi Municipal Polls: 'Don't vote for those who want to stop welfare work', says AAP's Arvind Kejriwal
India

Delhi Municipal Polls: 'Don't vote for those who want to stop welfare work', says AAP's Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking at a poll campaign, Kejriwal talked about his government's intervention in building schools and hospitals as well as providing free electricity and water