The second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 is being conducted today. A total of 833 candidates are competing across 93 seats.

Out of them, 69 candidates are women and 285 are independents. For the ruling national party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gujarat is a crucial battleground and is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP has been continuously ruling the state for 27 years. Besides Congress, BJP is facing a new adversary Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) this time in the state. All eyes will be on who will be able to sway the electorate this time.

When will the results of the Gujarat Assembly Elections be out?

The results of the exit polls will be announced on 8 December. While the final election results would be known only on the counting day, the exit poll results would provide an idea of which party is likely to be the winner.

When will the counting of votes begin?

The counting of votes for both phases of Gujarat Elections 2022 will be done on 8 December.

Where can I check the Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022?

One can keep the track of Gujarat Assembly elections results in 2022 on TV news channels. You can also follow the website of the Election Commission of India for the same. The Gujarat poll results in 2022 can also be tracked on firstpost.com.

When did the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 phase 1 voting take place?

The first phase of voting took place on 1 December. A turnout of over 63 per cent was recorded. At 78.24 per cent, Narmada accounted for the highest turnout, followed by Tapi at 76.91 per cent, Navsari at 71.06 per cent, Morbi at 69.95 per cent, Valsad at 69.4 per cent, Dangs at 67.33 per cent. Botad accounted for the lowest turnout at 57.58 per cent.

What were the key seats in phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly Election 2022?

The key seats that went to polls in this phase included Vadgam, Viramgam, Ghatlodia, Gandhinagar South, Godhra, and Mehsana. Hardik Patel contested from Viramgam, while BJP CM Bhupendra Patel stood from Ghatlodia and Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South. Congress’ Jignesh Mevani contested from Vadgam.

