Rivaba Jadeja, well recognised as the wife of India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, has kicked off a new innings of her life in Indian politics. The 31-year-old has been nominated as a candidate by the Bharatiya Janata Party for next month’s Gujarat assembly election. The ruling government replaced its sitting MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja aka Hakhuba with Rivaba for the Jamnagar North Constituency. Since joining BJP back in March 2019, Rivaba has participated in many ground-level activities in her area, especially for women.

Meanwhile, a big name in Indian cricket, Ravindra Jadeja, congratulated her wife for earning the ticket and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for keeping trust in her competency. The cricketer was spotted several times accompanying Rivaba in election campaigns. On 25 November, he conducted a road show to campaign for his spouse.

Here, we will take a look at some lesser-known facts about Rivaba Jadeja:

The only child of businessman Hardev Singh Solanki and Prafullaba Solanki, Rivaba is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from Rajkot’s Atmiya Institute of Technology and Science. Her family has been involved in politics for a long time as her uncle Hari Singh Solanki was a well-known Congress leader.

The Jadeja couple got married on 17 April 2016 in a private ceremony in Rajkot in the presence of only relatives and close friends. A year later, they were blessed with a girl child, Nidhyana.

Rivaba took part in the 2018 nationwide protest against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavaat featuring Deepika Padukone. With her participation, she caught the attention of the BJP and was appointed as the head of the women’s wing of Karni Sena.

In 2018, Rivaba was involved in a controversy after running her car into the bike of a police constable near her house in Jamnagar. She lodged a complaint against the constable saying that he allegedly assaulted her. The constable also accused Raviba of rash driving but failed to provide any evidence.

Rivaba is quite popular among locals for actively taking part in social activities and charity work. In August this year, the Prime Minister lauded Rivaba after she contributed to opening 101 Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana accounts through the Shree Matrushakti Charitable Trust, an NGO she co-founded with her husband.

