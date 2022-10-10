'Gujarat and BJP have an unbreakable bond,' says PM Modi addressing a rally in Anand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a series of events on the second day of his visit to Gujarat.

PM Modi, who addressed a rally in Gujarat’s Anand praised Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He said, “When I was CM, I had no experience. It is our fortune that we have a CM who has an experience of 25 years from panchayat to assembly.”

PM Modi also paid tribute to Sardar Patel in his speech. He said, “Many times people say that Modi does good work in Delhi. It is not Modi who is doing it. He is just following the footsteps of ‘Sardar saheb’. I have resolved the Kashmir problem as well and given a true tribute to ‘Sardar saheb.”

PM Modi praised the bond between Gujarat and the BJP. He added,” Gujarat and BJP have an unbreakable bond. This bond, this relation is not just about politics, it is love between the two. You have always kept the lotus blooming. Even a child knows that Gujarat BJP means seva, the safety of women, peace. Nobody can dare to raise their head.”

“In Gujarat, BJP means to attack the elements that divide our society. In Gujarat, BJP means both garbas and tajia happen. In Gujarat, BJP means development and new ventures,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi further talked about the developmental projections undertaken by the ruling government in Gujarat.

He said,” National highways were strengthened, we worked to ensure drinking water to remotest of the village. There were dams which were constructed in Gujarat but there was no pipeline to take water. But we did such work.”

PM Modi also talked about the agriculture growth in Gujarat.

“Gujarat, which was in negative agriculture growth, has now registered growth 9 to 10%. I remember people used to demand to at least ensure electricity supply once in the evening, now there is water supply 24 hours. Urban Naxals made so many efforts to put hurdles in Sardar Patel’s dam. Now, the Sardar Sarovar dam has got over,” added PM Modi.

