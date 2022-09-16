Gujarat: Ahmedabad court pronounces 6-month jail term for Jignesh Mewani
Those sentenced along with Jignesh Mevani were members of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch - a group that he heads
New Delhi: Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani was sentenced to 6 months in jail along with 18 others by a lower court in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Those sentenced along with Jignesh Mevani were members of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch – a group of which he is the convener.
The case was related to a 2016 incident in whcih Jignesh Mevani and his associates allegedly indulged in a road blockade, rioting and unlawful assembly during a demonstration at the Gujarat University.
This is second time that Congress leader Jignesh Mevani has been sentenced by the court. Before this, he was sentenced to three months in jail in Mehsana for holding a rally without permission. At present, there is a stay on the Mehsana case.
The court has announced three different punishments in this case. In one of these three cases, imprisonment of six months, in second case Rs 500 and in third case Rs 100 has been imposed.
Earlier in May, Mevani was arrested by Assam Police from Palanpur in Gujarat for tweeting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
