Gujarat: 6 charred to death in blast at Chemical factory in Bharuch's Dahej industrial area
Police and fire fighting squad reached the site to douse the flames and rescue those trapped inside the factory
Ahmedabad: At least six workers were killed in blast at a chemical factory in Dahej industrial area of Gujarat's Bharuch district late on Sunday night.
According to a report by news agency PTI, the incident took place around 3 am at Organic Chemical Company factory in Dahej. Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil said, the six victims were working near a reactor, which suddenly blew off during solvent distillation process.
Police and fire fighting squad reached the site to douse the flames and rescued those trapped inside the factory.
A report by Hari Bhoomi said police was at the spot and was sending the bodies for postmortem. The investigation into the matter is underway and police is trying to find the cause of the fire in the Gujarat Chemical factory in Dahej which is around 235 km from Ahmedabad.
It can be recalled that in August last year, there was an explosion inside a chemical manufacturing unit in the Dahej industrial area in Bharuch in which one worker was killed and two others were injured.
