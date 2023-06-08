Gujarat: 41-year-old cardiologist, who performed 16,000 surgeries, dies of heart attack

Dr Gaurav Gandhi, a well-known 41-year-old cardiologist from Jamnagar city, Gujarat, passed away at his residence after suffering a heart attack, according to his family members and a colleague. The sudden demise of Dr Gandhi on Tuesday morning left the city in a state of shock and mourning. In the evening, hundreds of mourners accompanied him on his final journey to a crematorium, paying their respects to the doctor renowned for his numerous successful surgeries, reported PTI.

Dr HK Vasavada from Guru Govindsinh government hospital, where Dr Gandhi used to work, remarked, “He had conducted a significant number of heart surgeries.” Dr Vasavada expressed deep sorrow on behalf of the medical community in Jamnagar, stating, “It is a matter of great shock and grief for us to lose such a bright and young doctor. May his soul rest in peace.”

According to Dr Gandhi’s relatives and friends, he returned home on Monday night after attending to patients at Sharda Hospital, where he practiced. After having dinner, he went to bed. When his family members found him unconscious in the morning, they immediately called an ambulance. He was rushed to GG Hospital, where doctors made attempts to revive him but unfortunately declared him deceased. Medical professionals determined that he had succumbed to a heart attack. Dr Gandhi is survived by his elderly parents, wife, and two children, reported PTI.

Born in 1982, Dr Gandhi was a renowned heart surgeon, widely recognised for performing numerous angiography procedures and surgeries. A post-mortem examination was conducted to determine the cause of the heart attack, and the results are currently pending. Individuals familiar with the situation mentioned that Dr Gandhi led an active lifestyle, participating in cricket and regularly visiting the gymnasium.

With inputs from agencies

