Gujarat: 3-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad, many feared trapped
The incident happened in the Vejalpur area. Fire tenders are currently at the spot
A three-storey building collapsed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Thursday evening. Many people are feared trapped.
The incident happened in the Vejalpur area.
#WATCH | Gujarat | A 3-floor building collapsed in Vejalpur area of Ahmedabad. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fdj5HxuYPx
— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023
Fire tenders immediately reached the spot after receiving the information.
More details awaited
