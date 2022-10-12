The Chairman of the Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra surely knows how to hook internet users to his social media timeline. There is no denying the fact that his timeline is a gold mine when it comes to intriguing, witty, funny, and quirky posts. Apart from impeccable business skills, grabbing all the online attention seems to be his avocation or leisure time activity. However, it appears that the business tycoon has added yet another genre to his internet game and that is a guessing game. But it isn’t like any other quiz, Mahindra assures while giving out the details. And all you need to do is to guess the country in the latest video shared by the industrialist.

Taking to his official Twitter account on 12 October, Mahindra shared a video along with a couple of pictures of scale models of Mahindra Group’s latest tractor model Arjun Novo. In the video, which belongs to a foreign land, some Mahindra tractors can be seen standing in a line, with things like a couple of sewing machines, and a boat among others loaded on the vehicles. A few people can be seen standing around a tractor and two of them sitting in the driver’s seat. The video looks like people are about to start some sort of procession or a rally, as they are also dressed in certain attire. Now all you have to do is to guess the exact location of the video, and Mahindra will award you with that same scale model of the tractor.

These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I’ll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic. pic.twitter.com/TkA1Y5AlwD — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2022

While sharing the video, Mahindra wrote in the caption, “These are Mahindra Tractors of course, but which country is this? I’ll send the first person with the right answer a scale model tractor shown in the accompanying pic.”

Needless to say, the video is making rounds on the internet, with several people flooding the comments section with their guesses. While many claimed that they are sure that this isn’t India, several picked different European countries. Many believed it to be from Belgium, Germany, or Russia, while Brazil remained the top pick of several users. One user commented, “Looks like Germany – looking at the dress and the flag.”

Looks like Germany – looking at the dress and the flag. — single_idli_vade_benne (@idli_vade_benne) October 12, 2022



Others continued their wild guesses.

Russia Sir — Ashita Yaji (@YajiAshita) October 12, 2022

Germany sir — CHOCKALINGAM THEVAR (@CHOCKA2003) October 12, 2022

South Africa? — BIRABAR NANDA (@brknanda) October 12, 2022



So far the video has been viewed more than 207,000 times and has garnered over seven thousand likes.

