Gudi Padwa 2022: Here’s all you need to know about the auspicious festival

Gudi Padwa is celebrated each year on the first day of the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu Calendar. The festival is celebrated by people in Goa and Maharashtra with great joy and fervour. This year, Gudi Padwa will be celebrated and marked on 2 April.

Gudi Padwa also marks the onset of the spring season. The festival of Gudi Padwa is also celebrated as Ugadi in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, here is everything you need to know about this festival:

Did you know that Gudi Padwa is formed of two words, that is, Gudi and Padwa, wherein Gudi means a flag or the emblem of Lord Brahma and Padwa means the first day of the moon. Therefore, the festival is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month.

Gudi Padwa History

The festival of Gudi Padwa is associated with Hindu mythology. According to Hindu legends, it is believed that the universe was created by Lord Brahma on the day of Gudi Padwa. It is also believed that Lord Brahma introduced days, weeks, months, and years on this very day. Hence, Lord Brahma is worshipped on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa Significance-

The festival of Gudi Padwa holds a lot of significance for the people of Maharashtra and Goa. According to some legends, Lord Brahma created the universe on this day. However, according to other legends, the day of Gudi Padwa is important as it marks the coronation ceremony of Lord Rama after his homecoming to Ayodhya with Sita and Lakshmana after 14 years of exile.

Gudi Padwa Celebrations-

Gudi flags, made from colorful silk scarves tied on top of bamboo sticks with neem leaves, mango flowers and Saakhar gaathi (sugar candy garland) on the top end, are hoisted by people in Goa and Maharashtra. People make rangolis and also prepare sweet and savoury food items. People also decorate their houses and begin the day with a ritualistic bath, which is followed by prayers.