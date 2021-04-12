Gudi Padwa 2021: Date, rituals, and all you need to know about the festival

The festival commemorates the crowning of Lord Rama post his return to Ayodhya along with Sita and Lakshmana after completing 14 years of exile

The festival of Gudi Padwa will be celebrated by the people of Maharashtra and Goa on Tuesday, 13 April. Observed on the first day of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar, it marks the arrival of spring which coincides with the start of the New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. Also known as Samvatsar Padvo, the festival is celebrated as Ugadi in parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, people hoist Gudi flags, make rangolis, and prepare sweet and savory food items.

Gudi Padwa 2021 tithi

The Pratipada Tithi will start at 8 am on 12 April and ends on 13 April at 10:16 am. On Gudi Padwa day, people rise early and start making arrangements including assembling the Gudi after taking an oil bath. This year, the Gudi will be hoisted during Abhijeet Muhurat, between 11:56 am to 12:24 pm.

Gudi Padwa significance

The festival commemorates the crowning of Lord Rama post his return to Ayodhya along with Sita and Lakshmana after completing 14 years of exile. The Gudi (flag) symbolizes Lord Rama's victory over Ravana. The flag is hoisted as a symbol of victory is always held high.

Gudi Padwa rituals

The day begins with a ritualistic bath, followed by prayers. People decorate the entrance of their houses with rangoli and torans of flowers/mango leaves. Gudi flags are made using a colorful silk scarf tied atop a bamboo stick with neem leaves and mango flowers on the top end of the stick along with the Saakhar gaathi (sugar candy garland). The kalash on the bamboo stick (in an inverted way) signifies victory. The Gudi is hoisted outside the house after the puja.

The festival of Chaitra Navaratri starts on the same day in North India.