Gudi Padwa 2022: All you need to know about puja time, date and muhurat

Gudi Padwa or Samvatsar Padvo will be observed on Saturday, 2 April, this year. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Gudi Padwa is the first day of the Chaitra month. For the Marathi and Konkani communities, the day heralds the arrival of spring and marks the start of the new year.

Gudi Padwa comes from the words 'gudi', meaning flag or symbol of Lord Brahma, and 'padwa', which means the first day of the moon, which is why the festival is marked on the first day of Chaitra.

People in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh celebrate Gudi Padwa as Ugadi. The lively festival also marks the start of the harvest season.

The day starts with a ceremonial oil bath and prayers. According to the scriptures, taking an oil bath and eating neem leaves is considered good on this day. People decorate their house with rangolis and fresh flowers and also prepare a variety of delicacies such as puran polis, basundi etc on this day.

People also hang Gudi flags at the main entrance of their house or on a window. The flag is said to protect against evil and bring prosperity.

Gudi Padwa 2022: Muhurat/timing/date

This year, it will be celebrated on 2 April, when the Marathi Shaka Samvata 1944 begins.

Pratipada Tithi begins at 11:53 am on 1 April

Pratipada Tithi ends at 11:58 am on 2 April

As per Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma created the universe on the day of Gudi Padwa. It is also believed that after creating the universe, Lord Brahma introduced days, weeks, months and years on Gudi Padwa as well. Furthermore, many people believe that the day also marks Lord Rama's coronation ceremony after defeating Ravana and returning to Ayodhya.

According to a News18 article, Anne Feldhaus, the President of the Association for Asian Studies, stated that Gudi Padwa is also linked with Lord Shiva's dance and the coming together of the community in rural Maharashtra.

