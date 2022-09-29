Guddu, Bablu…: 7 Muslim youths enter garba pandal in Indore under Hindu names, caught filming girls

New Delhi: Indore Police on Wednesday arrested seven Muslim youths who had entered a garba pandal in Indore under the Hindu names and were caught indulging in suspicious activities.

According to reports, the members of Bajrang Dal present there caught them filming girls and when interrogated they gave their wrong names and couldn’t even produce their ID cards.

Following this, the youths were handed over to the police, who registered a case against the accused under prohibitory sections.

Bajrang Dal official Rajesh alias Raju Rathore said that when he reached the pandal with the workers, the youths actions looked suspicious.

“They were taking photos of girls from mobile and were also making videos. When one of our workers questioned them, they gave wrong names. One of them identified himself as Sandeep and others Bablu and Guddu. Later they were handed over to the police after their real names were revealed,” said Rathore.

According to reports, all the youths are residents of Moti Tabela and Malharganj areas.

They were produced before a local court on Wednesday and released on bail.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal workers thrashed more than three Muslim youth who were attending a garba event at different pandals in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Since first day of Navaratra, Bajrang Dal workers have been making surprise visits at various Garba venues in the city to create awareness about ‘love jihad’ among Hindu women.

As part of their practice, they put ‘tilak’ on people’s forehead who come to attend garba events at pandals. They also ask for their ID cards.

However, on finding some Muslims at RK Party plot in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night, they thrashed them.

With inputs from agencies

