GSEB SSC Result 2018 declared: Savani Hil Ishwarbhai tops Gujarat Board Class 10 exams; only 51.47% students pass

Savani Hil Ishwarbhai topped the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) SSC Class 10 exams by scoring 99 percent (594 out of 600). The result was declared today on the board's official website gseb.org.

The second place went to Ladani Krishi Himanshu Kumar who scored 589 out of 600 (98.16 percent), whereas Hingrajiya Priyalkumar Jitubhai, who scored 97.6 percent (586 out of 600) came third in the exams.

According to Times of India, the pass percentage was really low this year with just 51.47 percent students clearing the Gujarat Board SSC exams. A total of 11,03,854 students had appeared for the exams which were conducted from 12 to 23 March. The report put the total number of students who failed the exams at 5,28,689.

Girls performed better than boys with 60.63 percent female of them clearing the exams as against to boys where the pass percentage was well below the half mark at 45.88 percent. According to The Indian Express, "A total number of 6,85,462 male candidates had appeared for the exams, out of which 3,14,510 passed. A total of 4,18,392 female candidates had appeared for the exams, out of which 2,53,682 passed."

Students can check their GSEB SSC Class 10 results by logging on to the board's official website gseb.org, it added. According to the notification, mark sheets will be distributed from 11 am to 2 pm at respective district examination centres today.

Steps to check your result:

- Keep your roll number and other credentials ready for login.

- Visit the Gujarat board official website gseb.org.

- Click on class 10 SSC results link given on the homepage.

- Enter your seat number as mentioned on your admit card and hit the submit button.

- Download the result and keep a printed copy safe for future reference.

The Gujarat SSC exams were conducted from 12 to 23 March 2018, in which around 10 lakh students appeared. In 2017, around 11,02,625 students appeared for the Class 10 examination. Last year, too, the result was released at 8 am on the board's website.

Earlier this month, the board released the GUJCET result along with GSEB Class 12 result for Science stream on 10 May. The overall pass percentage stands at 73 percent for HSC Science.