Class 12 result for the Science stream will be announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar at 8 am tomorrow, 17 July.

Once released, schools have to log in on the official website - gseb.org - using their index numbers and passwords to access and download the results. Schools will then have to share the scorecards with students.

Steps in order to download GSEB HSC Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website - gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘Science stream’ link and open it

Step 3: Now, log in using the school index number and password on the new page

Step 4: The GSEB Class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save the scorecards to share with students

The GSEB Class 12 board examinations got cancelled due to the second coronavirus wave and the results have been prepared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

As per the evaluation criteria, the board have taken into account the scorecards of Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 in 50:25:25 ratio. The Class 10 results will be given the highest weightage of 50 marks, followed by weightage of 25 marks each to Class 11 and Class 12 unit tests.

This year, approximately 5.43 lakh students of the general stream and 1.4 lakh candidates of science stream were set to appear for the Class 12 board examinations.

In 2020, the board had announced the Class 12 results on 22 May and 71.34 percent of students were declared pass. While in 2019, 71.9 percent of candidates had passed the examinations.