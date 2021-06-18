GSHSEB Class 12 Exams 2021: Gujarat board announces evaluation criteria; result by third week of July

The new GSHSEB evaluation critieria will take into account the marks scored in the Class 10 board exam and in the internal unit tests in Class 11 and Class 12 in the ratio of 50:25:25 respectively, the board said

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the marking or evaluation criteria for the GSHSEB Intermediate Results 2021 or GSHSEB Class 12 Board exam results 2021.

The GSHSEB Class 12 Board results will be declared by the third week of July, the board said.

What is the new Gujarat Board evaluation criteria for Class 12?

The GSHSEB will take into account the results of Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 in the ratio of 50:25:25 respectively, the board said in a notification issued in Gujarati on Friday.

As per the new evaluation policy, framed by a team of 11 educationists, the board said that the highest weightage of 50 marks will be given to Class 10 board results, and 25 each to internal unit tests of Class 11 and Class 12, which will add up to a total of 100 marks.

The board exams in the state were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation across the country.

How was the GSHSEB evaluation criteria formulated?

The Gujarat board announced the new marking scheme a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) submitted its scoring plan for CBSE Class 12 board exam results 2021 to the Supreme Court.

The Gujarat Board had submitted the plan after formulating the scheme for two weeks, as the board exams for students got cancelled this year.

“We did our groundwork and prepared our plan while waiting for CBSE guidelines. The committee that framed the evaluation policy for Class 10 prepared the policy for Class 12 evaluation too,” Gujarat education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told The Indian Express.

When will GSHSEB declare Class 12 results?

Along with the evaluation criteria, the GSHSEB also announced the date sheet for the declaration of results on Friday.

The results for Gujarat Board Intermediate Results in 2021 or Class 12 Board Results 2021 for science stream for the academic year 2020-21 will be announced in the second week of July, followed by GSHSEB Intermediate Results in 2021 (general stream) in the third week of July.

Students will receive the mark sheets and certificates at the end of July.