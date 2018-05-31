GSEB HSC result 2018 for Commerce, Arts declared: Nanpura in Surat posts 100% result; girls outshine boys once again

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB declared the Gujarat Board HSC Commerce and Arts Results 2018 today on its official website gseb.org, reports said. The result was declared at 7 am. Students can check their result by entering their six-digit roll number in the official website, gseb.org as well as from websites like examresults.net.

The overall pass percentage in the Gujarat Board Class 12th result for the general stream was 55.55 percent, reports said. According to The Indian Express, nearly 1.43 lakh students failed to clear English, their second language.

According to a Times of India report, "Nanpura centre in Surat posted 100 percent passing percentage, whereas Lunawada in Mahisagar district had the lowest result of 11.74 percent. Among the districts, this year Ahwa (dangs) had the highest passing percentage with 77.32 percent while Chotta Udaipur had the lowest passing percentage of 31.54 percent."

Based on the results data released by the GSHSEB, girls once again outshined boys among those who attempted the HSC for the first time. "The passing rate of girls was 74.78 percent, while that of boys was 63.71 percent," the report added.

A total of 6.9 lakh students had appeared for the Gujarat Board Science and General Stream (Commerce and Arts) examinations for the 2017-18 academic session.

In the science stream, the result of which was released early this month, a total of 1.34 lakhs students appeared for the exams out of which 98,067 passed, taking the pass percentage to 73 percent, whereas the pass percentage of boys is 71 percent. The pass percentage of girls is at 74.9 percent. The top-scoring district was Rajkot while the sixth highest scoring district is Chota Udaipur.

Board officials had informed that 57,734 students had taken the exam in the 'A' group, with physics, chemistry, and mathematics. While some 76,888 students took the examination in the 'B' group, with physics, chemistry, and biology. And just 19 students chose the 'AB' group, with physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics.

Last year, around 6.4 lakh students sat for the GSEB HSC exam 2017, of which 74 percent had cleared the exams. Girls had outperformed the boys in 2017 with a passing percentage of 72 percent. In 2016, 77 percent girls had cleared the exams as compared to 69 percent of boys.

Steps to check GSEB HSC Result 2018:

-Log on to gseb.org and click on GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2018 link

- Enter your name and roll number and submit it.

-Save the result and print it for future reference.

-Original mark sheets will be available few hours after the online result declaration at the respective examination centres of the candidates.